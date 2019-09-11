Coppell once again gathered at the steps of Town Center on Wednesday morning to honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The tragedy took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans including dozens of first responders in a series of attacks that hit New York and Washington D.C. Passengers on a plane thwarted another attack before the plane crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The Coppell Fire and Police Color Guards along with the Fire Department Bagpipe and Drum Corps were present to pay tribute to first responders and military personnel.
The morning’s ceremony began with an opening statement from Kevin Richardson, Coppell fire chief.
“I’d like to thank you for gathering here this morning as we reflect on the events that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001. Immediately following (the attacks) President George Bush issued a proclamation announcing Patriot Day, a national day of service and remembrance that has continued for the last 18 years,” Richardson said. “It calls upon the people of the United States to join in observance to participate in community service in honor of those who were lost.”
David Malone, chaplain for the fire department, followed Richardson’s remarks with an opening prayer.
The community was invited to join in the pledge of allegiance, and afterward a bell ceremony was conducted in which a bell was sounded three times in different intervals. The playing of Taps followed, and those present took part in a moment of silence for the 9/11 victims. The ceremony ended with a closing prayer from Malone.
“We have come here to remember all those who lives were lost on this day 18 years ago,” Malone said “...I pray that we also remember those first responders who survived that day, only to succumb to the illnesses caused from the toxic environment they worked in as they attempted to rescue all they could.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.