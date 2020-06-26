Congratulations Page
Coppell has been listed as having a relatively high proportion of college graduates in a recent ranking of U.S. cities.

Financial product comparison site LendEDU used data from data company GreatData to find places with the highest proportions of residents with a bachelor’s degree, according to a LendEDU article on the listing.

GreatData uses data and estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, as well as its own calculated projections, to provide data, according to the article.

“This can be valuable information for any prospective homebuyer as the cities featured below likely have convenient proximity to high paying jobs and competitive housing markets which should lead to an excellent return on investment when it becomes time to sell down the road,” the article read.

The report looked at cities with a residential population of at least 20,000.

Coppell is home to 11,116 college graduates, which makes up 26.5% of the city’s population, according to the listing. That ranks the city at number 54 on the list.

Coppell also ranked second in Texas, preceded only by Colleyville.

