In accordance with the newly passed Texas House Bill 3 (HB3) requirements, Coppell ISD is working with local cities and agencies to enhance school safety across the district to comply with the requirements of the bill.
One of the key provisions of the bill requires the presence of an armed security officer at every school in the state. Coppell ISD is working with the city of Coppell, the city of Irving, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and local security companies to hire and train School Resource Officers (SROs), School Resource Deputies (SRDs) and security officers for each campus location.
The district currently has six SROs that serve the schools in the city of Coppell and two SRDs that serve schools in Dallas, Cypress Waters and Irving, which includes Richard J. Elementary, Coppell Middle School West, Canyon Ranch Elementary and Valley Ranch Elementary. The district is working with the city of Coppell and other agency officers to add two new officers at each of the campuses in Dallas, Cypress Waters and Irving.
“Rest assured that our approach is balanced, thoughtful and focused on the safety of our students, teachers and staff, and community above all else,” Hunt wrote. “The presence of these armed security officers will be part of a comprehensive safety strategy that includes a variety of measures.”
These measures include:
Access control: The district has implemented strict access control measures to ensure that only authorized individuals are permitted on school grounds. This includes enhanced visitor check-in procedures and secure entrances.
Resistant film on windows and doors: This summer, the district completed the project to add resistant film to the windows and doors at every Coppell ISD campus and building.
Crossing guards: The district is committed to providing crossing guards at all its designated crossing locations near its campuses ensuring safety as students walk to and from its schools.
Cameras on school buses: In order to enhance safety and security, Coppell ISD will be installing three cameras on all buses with installation expected to be complete by the end of September.
Emergency preparedness: Coppell ISD staff has undergone extensive training to respond effectively to a range of emergency situations. The district conducts regular drills to ensure everyone is well-prepared.
Counseling and support services: Hunt wrote that staff understands that the presence of security measures can sometimes create anxiety for students. He said that Coppell ISD has dedicated counseling and support teams available to provide assistance and guidance as needed.
Community engagement: The district is committed to fostering open communication and collaboration with parents, guardians, and community members. Community input is invaluable, and Hunt said he encourages residents to share their thoughts, suggestions and concerns with the district.
Ongoing evaluation: Coppell ISD will continually assess the effectiveness of its safety measures and make necessary adjustments to ensure that its students remain safe while feeling comfortable and secure.
“Our ultimate goal is to create an environment where students can thrive academically, socially and emotionally,” Hunt wrote. “We believe that these safety measures, alongside the presence of armed security officers, will contribute to a sense of safety and well-being for our entire school community.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
