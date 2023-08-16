Coppell isd logo
Courtesy of Coppell ISD / Facebook

In accordance with the newly passed Texas House Bill 3 (HB3) requirements, Coppell ISD is working with local cities and agencies to enhance school safety across the district to comply with the requirements of the bill.

One of the key provisions of the bill requires the presence of an armed security officer at every school in the state. Coppell ISD is working with the city of Coppell, the city of Irving, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and local security companies to hire and train School Resource Officers (SROs), School Resource Deputies (SRDs) and security officers for each campus location.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments