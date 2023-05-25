After nine years of service to the community, Coppell City Council member Cliff Long, Place 1, stepped down and passed the torch to Jim Walker on Tuesday, May 23.

Long has been an active member of the Coppell community since becoming a resident in 1991 and was first elected to Coppell City Council in 2014, running unopposed and elected for two additional terms after that. He did not seek re-election in the May 6, 2023 election and Walker was elected to Place 1.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

