Attendees were dressed to the nines and having a roaring good time at this past Saturday's Coppell Chamber of Commerce Members' Choice Awards ad Community Gala.

With a "Roaring 20s" theme, Coppell Chamber leaders and supporters relished being able to get together in person again to celebrate success in business after the 2021 event was held virtually.

Prior to the awards dinner, attendees gathered during the social hour to bid on silent auction items, get their mug shot taken at the line-up photo booth or grabbed a drink at one of the nearby speakeasy drink stations.

The highlight was the evening, though, were the Members' Choice Awards.

Winners announced were:

Large Business of the Year: Vari

Small Business of the Year: Trinity River Kayak

Emerging Business of the Year: Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa

Non-Profit of the Year: Coppell Farmers' Market

Volunteer of the Year: Melissa Mieyr

Ambassador of the Year: Andy Million

Cliff Long Leadership Award: Laura Springer