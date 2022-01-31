Attendees were dressed to the nines and having a roaring good time at this past Saturday's Coppell Chamber of Commerce Members' Choice Awards ad Community Gala.
With a "Roaring 20s" theme, Coppell Chamber leaders and supporters relished being able to get together in person again to celebrate success in business after the 2021 event was held virtually.
Prior to the awards dinner, attendees gathered during the social hour to bid on silent auction items, get their mug shot taken at the line-up photo booth or grabbed a drink at one of the nearby speakeasy drink stations.
The highlight was the evening, though, were the Members' Choice Awards.
Winners announced were:
Large Business of the Year: Vari
Small Business of the Year: Trinity River Kayak
Emerging Business of the Year: Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa
Non-Profit of the Year: Coppell Farmers' Market
Volunteer of the Year: Melissa Mieyr
Ambassador of the Year: Andy Million
Cliff Long Leadership Award: Laura Springer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.