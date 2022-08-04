School zone lights throughout Coppell will flash again as parents in Coppell ISD bring their children back to school on Aug. 17.
With back-to-school season now in full swing, here are some things Coppell parents and students should know as they venture into the new year.
District continues hiring new teachers, faculty
On Thursday, Coppell ISD spokesperson Amanda Simpson said that the district has hired 165 new teachers for the 2022-23 school year so far, but the district is attempting to up those numbers. A “New Hire Expo and Luncheon” welcoming the new hires will be hosted by the district on Tuesday at Coppell High School.
Furthermore, two new principals will begin their tenure this year. Melissa Arnold, Coppell High School’s former associate principal for learning and teacher, will serve as the new principal of Coppell Middle School East. One of the high school’s Assistant Principals, Chris Gollner, will serve as principal of Denton Creek Elementary this year.
School meal charges will return back to normal
In previous school years since the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Congress earmarked funds helping school districts throughout the country serve free meals for all students. That funding has since lapsed without reapproval, and therefore, Coppell ISD will return to charging students for school meals and offering free and discounted meals to students based on a series of eligibility criteria.
In late July, the district distributed letters to parents informing them of this change and outlining eligibility requirements.
Applicants looking to have their children qualify for free or discounted meals are advised to complete an online application at https://www.nlappscloud.com/.
Schedule pickups underway
Schedule pickup windows have been assigned by Coppell ISD for various schools, with dates for Coppell High School, Coppell High School 9th Grade Campus, New Tech High @ Coppell and Coppell Middle School West already having lapsed.
While Coppell Middle School East’s schedule pickup dates have also lapsed, students have recourse: a late pickup date for all grades is available on Tuesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Coppell Middle School North’s schedule pickup for all grades is slated for Aug. 11, with a late pickup date scheduled for Aug. 15.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
