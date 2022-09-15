The Coppell High School Homecoming Parade is making its return after a two-year hiatus, previously unable to happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, CISD Student Council Advisors Benjamin Stroud and William Harrington are organizing the parade. Stroud’s favorite part about the parade is getting all of CISD involved and he said there is “a sense of cohesive enjoyment.”
“Public education is the foundational rock to a solid, active community,” Stroud said. “Without Public education, our society will falter. We must celebrate our students’ and staff’s work ethics.”
Stroud has been a part of the Coppell ISD family for four years, and the Student Council Sponsor for Coppell High School for two years. This is not his first Student Council Sponsor role, as the educator was a Student Council Sponsor at Hebron High School in Lewisville ISD for 15 years before making his way to CHS. He was also the recipient of the Eddie G. Bull TASC Student Council Sponsor of the Year for the State of Texas in 2015.
Stroud is most excited to have the parade back because it means the district is getting back to normal circumstances after three tough years with COVID, he said.
“The parade is here to celebrate our spectacular CISD students, our amazing clubs, organizations and clubs, our staff and our teachers for being in a profession that is worthy of global recognition,” he said.
Not only is the parade returning after two years, CISD will have its first ever Count and Countess, which are the Homecoming Court teachers. This includes one male and one female teacher.
CISD students are getting involved in the parade through their clubs, sports and organizations. Each campus, elementary, middle school, 9th Grade Center, and New Tech, were given a packet on how to submit a float that goes along with the theme. The theme this year is “Where Dreams Come True: Coppell Homecoming 2022” and students are expected to follow that theme for the parade and the dance to the best of their ability.
“Our district is a place where students can excel to greatness while celebrating the diversity of giftedness and culture while collaborating for the better good,” Stroud said.
During the week of Sept. 19, students are encouraged to dress up each day for Homecoming, following a specific theme every day. Daily themes can be found on the CISD newsletter or on CISD’s website.
Homecoming this year may be a little hectic coming off of a two-year break, but Stroud said he expects all of CISD to celebrate the amazing people who make up the district.
Stroud, Harrington and the CHS administration have finished planning and will implement the parade on Wednesday, Sept. 21 starting at 6:30 p.m. down Parkway Blvd.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.