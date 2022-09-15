The Coppell High School Homecoming Parade is making its return after a two-year hiatus, previously unable to happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, CISD Student Council Advisors Benjamin Stroud and William Harrington are organizing the parade. Stroud’s favorite part about the parade is getting all of CISD involved and he said there is “a sense of cohesive enjoyment.”

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

