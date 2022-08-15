Coppell ISD’s 2022-23 school year starts this week and while students and parents are busy gathering supplies, finding classes and practicing routines, they may also be thinking about another important aspect of sending children back to school: safety.

The Coppell Police Department and Coppell ISD have a partnership that includes special training and security measures to keep students safe and give parents peace of mind throughout the upcoming school year.

