Coppell ISD’s 2022-23 school year starts this week and while students and parents are busy gathering supplies, finding classes and practicing routines, they may also be thinking about another important aspect of sending children back to school: safety.
The Coppell Police Department and Coppell ISD have a partnership that includes special training and security measures to keep students safe and give parents peace of mind throughout the upcoming school year.
One of the most visible security precautions is the presence of Coppell police officers at the school buildings. School Resource Officers (SROs) are stationed at the high schools, middle schools and the ninth grade center. Each of these officers is also assigned to check on feeder elementary schools. Schools are within close proximity to each other, keeping response times down to minutes whether on foot or by vehicle in an emergency.
“While SROs are the most noticeable form of school security, there is a lot going on in the background,” said Coppell Police Department Deputy Chief Sammy Lujan. “We are in the initial phases of joint active shooter exercises with the Coppell Fire Department and the four cities— Coppell, Addison, Carrollton and Farmers Branch.”
This includes level one alert training, which provides scenarios and drills to isolate, distract and neutralize an active shooter. Training for these types of emergency situations has also extended to Coppell ISD and City of Coppell staff in the form of Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE). This course is designed and built on the avoid, deny, defend strategy — an easy to remember method to follow in times of crisis.
“The best line of defense is a well-trained, highly alert staff and student body,” said Rachael Freeman, Coordinator of Safety and Security for Coppell ISD.
On top of a prepared and vigilant staff, the school district also employs a robust security system, which involves access control, ballistic film on exterior door and vestibule windows, security cameras and secured doors. Exterior doors are also regularly audited to ensure they are closed, locked and functioning properly.
However, one of the most important safety aspects to remember is that it’s everybody’s responsibility in the community to help keep students safe. The Coppell Police Department reminds residents to respect posted school zone speeds by slowing down, be alert and patient when faced with increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and above all, if you see something, say something.
To report an incident or suspicious behavior, please call 469-289-3270, dial *247 from your cell phone or download STOPit, an anonymous incident reporting application, on the App Store or Google Play. More information about STOPit is available at coppellisd.com/tipline.
