Jacqueline Durand earns recognition from the Coppell community during surprise proclamation

What started out as a night of appreciation for first responders quickly turned into an emotional evening as Jacqueline Durand was recognized for everything she has done for the Coppell community.
On Dec. 23, 2021, Jacqueline Durand was attacked by dogs while pet sitting for a Coppell family while they were out of town. Her journey to recovery has been a long one as she has endured 18 surgeries.
Since the attack, Durand has been doing everything she can to recognize the first responders who saved her and brought donuts and orange juice to first responders on Tuesday, Nov. 29, unaware that the community was there to recognize her.
“Jacqueline, throughout the year, we had a cornhole tournament, we had a barbecue, and the community has really come together,” said Coppell Mayor Wes Mays. “So, I couldn’t think of anything better than to have a proclamation in your name for the day.”
Mays declared Nov. 29, 2022 as Jacqueline Durand Day, explaining that she has been through one of the worst experiences imaginable and has relied on relationships from her family, friends, and the community to access resources and support in her time of need.
“Jacqueline Durand is brave, strong, and courageous and her resilience will be with her into the future, making her much stronger for it,” Mayor Mays said.
Upon receiving the proclamation, Durand said “This is insane,” as laughs ensued from friends, family, first responders, and community members in attendance.
“I don’t even know what to say,” she said. “This is crazy and so awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s been in my corner and who’s just been there for me since day one. Wow. This is unreal.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.