Kaleidoscope is making its return to Coppell on Saturday, Oct. 8, allowing the community to celebrate this annual festival of color, culture and music.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kaleidoscope will have plenty of opportunities for event goers including art contests, food vendors and marketplace vendors. This year’s art contest consists of chalk art where attendees are encouraged to participate and stick to the theme “A Kaleidoscope of Colors.”
There are four different categories available to register for and participants can only compete in one category. Categories include ages five to 10, ages 11 to 17, ages 18+, and families. Judging for this event begins at 2:15 p.m. and winners from each category will be announced at the end of the festival. Chalk will be provided by the city of Coppell and a minimum of 10 participants are required in order for the competition to take place. Registration for the contest must be completed before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and can be done through the city of Coppell’s website.
“It’s basically to celebrate what Kaleidoscope is all about,” said Presleigh Easton, the Communications Specialist for the Coppell Parks and Recreation Department. “Bringing the creativity of the participants and representing how they feel Kaleidoscope is represented.”
Participants in the contest will have a sectioned off part of a sidewalk where they can freely express their artwork through chalk drawings.
Along with the chalk art contest, attendees can see the winning design of the Kaleidoscope car wrap contest that took place these past few weeks. Coppell residents were encouraged to submit an art design and Easton said the department is in the process of choosing their winner right now.
Featured performers at this year’s event include Island Boogie Steel Drum Band, La Pompe, Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble and The Selkie Girls.
This year’s festival will have over 50 food and marketplace vendors. Because there are so many food vendors on site, attendees are able to purchase a wide variety of refreshments while enjoying the activities Kaleidoscope has to offer.
Several of the marketplace vendors are local vendors and organizations who are focused on art and culture. These groups will provide informational materials and live demonstrations for guests to enjoy, as well as selling goods or services. A full list of vendors will be on the city of Coppell’s website next week.
Easton has only been with the Coppell Parks and Recreation Department for less than a year and said she’s looking forward to what the event can offer the community.
“I've heard nothing but wonderful things,” she said. “As we prepare for this event, I just get more and more excited to see all of it come together.”
Kaleidoscope will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Andrew Brown Park East, 260 E. Parkway Blvd.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
