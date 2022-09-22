Kaleidoscope is making its return to Coppell on Saturday, Oct. 8, allowing the community to celebrate this annual festival of color, culture and music.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kaleidoscope will have plenty of opportunities for event goers including art contests, food vendors and marketplace vendors. This year’s art contest consists of chalk art where attendees are encouraged to participate and stick to the theme “A Kaleidoscope of Colors.”

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

