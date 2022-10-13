Taylor's Gift Foundation 1.png
Kindred Hearts Program logo

The Kindred Hearts Program was created by Taylor’s Gift as a way to support donor families and individuals who grieve for their loved one who offered life to someone else. 

A donor family is a family who has had a loved one be able to give the gift of life through organ, eye or tissue donation. In the past few months, the program has focused on expansion nationwide, aiming to provide more access to donor families across the country. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

