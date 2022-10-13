The Kindred Hearts Program was created by Taylor’s Gift as a way to support donor families and individuals who grieve for their loved one who offered life to someone else.
A donor family is a family who has had a loved one be able to give the gift of life through organ, eye or tissue donation. In the past few months, the program has focused on expansion nationwide, aiming to provide more access to donor families across the country.
“To a family like ours, to a donor family, it’s where grief and gratefulness share the same space,” said Tara Storch, founder of Taylor’s Gift and the Kindred Hearts Program. “Years ago when the foundation started, we knew there was this lack of grief support specifically tailored to the donor family side, so we started the Kindred Hearts Program to step into that space and it has really exploded.”
The program is now not only in Texas, but has expanded to Ohio, Nevada, Maryland, Louisiana, and Colorado.
Along with this expansion is a partnership between NYU Langone Health and Taylor’s Gift. The partnership aims to conduct research and start a pilot program focused around the Kindred Hearts Program.
“There has not been any research done around grief support for donor families and so when NYU Langone Health approached us about partnering to do this, it just validated that what we’re doing is such important work,” Storch said.
The Kindred Hearts Program has also created a logo to go alongside its work, which helped solidify the organization as a nationally known brand.
“Our Kindred Hearts Program is our mission, it’s our passion,” she said. “Just to have its own mark was important to us and that it stood out on its own as part of Taylor’s Gift.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
