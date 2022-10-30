Mira Klem

Coppell junior Mira Klem has played in a variety of roles for the Cowgirls this season, including setter, outside hitter and defensive specialist.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

Growing up, Mira Klem’s primary role on the volleyball court was setter.

And while the Coppell junior continues to play that position, Klem has added a few more duties in her role for the Cowgirl volleyball team. She plays outside hitter and is also a key contributor for Coppell’s defensive efforts in the back row.

