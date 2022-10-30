Growing up, Mira Klem’s primary role on the volleyball court was setter.
And while the Coppell junior continues to play that position, Klem has added a few more duties in her role for the Cowgirl volleyball team. She plays outside hitter and is also a key contributor for Coppell’s defensive efforts in the back row.
Klem is playing all of these positions in her first season with Coppell’s varsity team after being on junior varsity last season. And she’s excelled in each role.
Klem has recorded 231 kills, 234 digs, 322 assists and 29 service aces this year. She has recorded at least 10 kills in eight different matches this season, including a career-high 14 in Coppell’s 3-2 loss to District 6-6A champion Plano West on Oct. 14.
The versatility of Klem is a big reason why Coppell went 34-11 during the regular season and is bound for the playoffs.
The Cowgirls will play Denton Guyer at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 6A bi-district playoff at Lake Dallas. Coppell’s playoff berth comes one year after the Cowgirls failed to qualify for the postseason for the first time in at least 10 years.
Coppell has already played Guyer once this season, with the Cowgirls earning a 16-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-12 victory against the Lady Wildcats. Klem contributed five kills, two blocks, four digs and four assists.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Klem talks about Coppell clinching a playoff berth, how she has adjusted to the varsity level and her favorite moment with the team this season.
SLM: Congrats on helping to clinch a playoff berth. What does that mean for the team?
MK: It feels great because, especially last year, we didn’t make the playoffs for the first time in a while. This year, we wanted to come back and make it. It just feels really good.
SLM: This is your first season playing on Coppell’s top team. Talk about the biggest adjustment that you had to make coming from junior varsity to varsity.
MK: I definitely think varsity is a lot more competitive. I think it’s been more competition and more aggressive people. I definitely think I’ve improved, and as a team, we push each other a lot more.
SLM: Coppell has placed you a variety roles, including outside hitter, setter and defensive specialist. How much is being an all-around player something that you pride yourself in?
MK: This is actually the first year that I’ve been an all-around player. It feels really good to be given the opportunity to do that, and it’s definitely an honor to be chosen for something like that. I know there are a lot of other people that would like this opportunity, so I’m grateful to get the opportunity to do this and I try to make my coach happy.
SLM: Which areas of your game do you feel like you have improved the most as the season has progressed?
MK: I would definitely say hitting because I never really hit in the past. It’s my first season hitting. It’s about hitting and being very aggressive with my serves.
SLM: Robyn Ross is in her first season as Coppell head volleyball coach. How can you describe the impact that she has made on the program?
MK: She’s definitely changed our attitude. I don’t think we were playing well as a team before. She has opened us up and gotten to know everybody. It’s been more of a family bond, which has helped us to play better.
SLM: Like I previously mentioned, this is your first season with Coppell’s varsity team. When did everything really start to click for you?
MK: I would probably say when the team went to San Marcos. We had a time when we all just sat around and talked and let everything out. I think that helped us to grow and feel more like a family.
SLM: Describe your experience of playing in District 6-6A for the first time in your high-school career.
MK: It’s really fun. It’s very competitive, but I like having the challenge of having to fight every night to try to reach the playoffs.
SLM: Who is a player for Coppell that has made dramatic improvement as the season has progressed?
MK: I would saw Ekwe (Anwah). She’s gotten a lot better at blocking. We’ve been able to work with her on the connections with the setter. She’s worked really hard to improve all aspects of her game.
SLM: Coppell plays Denton Guyer in the first round. How excited are you for your first playoff match?
MK: We’re really excited because we did play Guyer in the preseason. We’re just excited to get to play them again and hopefully win that first playoff game and get on to the next round. We’re trying to figure out new rotations so they don’t know what to expect from us.
