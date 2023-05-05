Rotary Interact Club at Coppell High School raised $750 for schools in Ethiopia through its fundraiser event, “Knights for a Cause,” organized by the club's president Mihir Kabbur and vice-president Kushal Kantharaju.
The fundraiser aimed to provide educational opportunities for children in Ethiopia who would otherwise not have access to these resources. Rotary Interact Club was founded in 2022 by Mihir Kabbur and Samarth Kabbur after their visit to Ethiopia inspired them to make a difference in the country.
“I was inspired to start the club because I have been a part of Rotary for a couple years now,” Mihir Kabbur said. “It began when my parents, Prakash Kabbur and Sumana Nanjundachar, started a project to provide aid to newborn babies in developing countries. I became a part of that project as a youth member — I organized fundraisers, coordinated logistics, and gained valuable experience — all through Rotary. Through this experience that I gained, I felt inspired to become the leader for the Coppell Rotary Interact Club.”
Rotary Interact Club is a student-led organization that encourages young people to promote leadership, volunteering, and community service. The organization is driven by fundraisers like “Knights for a Cause,” which provides educational opportunities to children and helps its members gain important skills and experiences.
“These fundraisers are vital to support our efforts in Ethiopia,” Kantharaju said. “Without them, we wouldn't be able to fund courses that rely on physical equipment for interactive activities. On the other hand, these fundraisers are for public awareness. I think a big part of running a service organization is mobilizing volunteers and supporters because there's only so much that a small club can do.”
The Ethiopia project began in June 2022 when the Rotary Interact Club designed a project known as “Schools for Ethiopia,” which strived toward ensuring that rural Ethiopians were guaranteed a future with education in mind. The first project gained $1,000 in funds for the Rotary Interact Club and they helped provide necessary supplies, funds, and scholarships to a primary school in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia.
Rotary Interact’s current project is focused on creating a crash-course for business and STEM for Ethiopian students.
“These subjects are often inaccessible to these students as schools mainly focus on ‘core curriculum,’ like English and Math,” Kantharaju said. “I think these courses will spark their interest to pursue STEM and motivate them to continue their education to fulfill their desires.”
While these courses were originally intended for Ethiopian students, the Rotary Interact Club is in contact with Rotary to expand it internationally as most resources are digital. The club intentionally chose to dedicate time to developing these courses as they have a long-lasting impact, Kantharaju said.
A big goal students have for the Rotary Interact Club is to expand the club at Coppell High School and preserve the vitality of the club. Kantharaju said he has seen many clubs at CHS dissolve after the first year or two because no one steps up to take the reins, and to prevent that from happening, he hopes to build a culture of continued service to motivate underclassmen to be the next leaders.
“Some future goals we have for the organization as a whole is to continue developing and executing meaningful projects that will impact our local community and our international community,” Kabbur said. “We also wish for our club to keep on growing as a family and continue following Rotary’s ‘Four Way Test.’”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
