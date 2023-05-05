Coppell Rotary Fundraiser.png

Coppell High School Rotary Interact Club, whose members raised $750 for schools in Ethiopia during their “Knights for a Cause” fundraiser.

Rotary Interact Club at Coppell High School raised $750 for schools in Ethiopia through its fundraiser event, “Knights for a Cause,” organized by the club's president Mihir Kabbur and vice-president Kushal Kantharaju.

The fundraiser aimed to provide educational opportunities for children in Ethiopia who would otherwise not have access to these resources. Rotary Interact Club was founded in 2022 by Mihir Kabbur and Samarth Kabbur after their visit to Ethiopia inspired them to make a difference in the country.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

