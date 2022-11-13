Last season was one for the record books for the Coppell girls basketball team.
The Cowgirls won 37 games – which comes one season after Coppell finished 13-13 – earned a share of the District 6-6A title, defeated Allen in bi-district for their first playoff win in 11 years and finished as a regional quarterfinalist.
A big reason behind the Cowgirls’ success was the play of senior Jules LaMendola. The Indiana signee stepped away from her natural position of small forward/shooting guard to take on the job of Coppell’s starting point guard.
LaMendola didn’t need much time to adjust to her new role on the court. In fact, she flourished. LaMendola’s versatility was on full display as she averaged 16.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and four assists per game in a season which she was named the District 6-6A MVP and also was garnered with all-state recognition by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, LaMendola chats about Coppell’s run to the third round of the playoffs, being named the District MVP, her college recruiting process and how a focus on the weight room has led to a big turnaround on the court for the Cowgirls.
SLM: Congrats on a record-breaking season for yourself as well as Coppell last season. What made the Cowgirls’ run to the regional quarterfinal so special?
JL: We came into the season as big underdogs. We weren't ranked. We weren't projected to go to the playoffs. It lit a fire under our butts. It gave us something to fight for. We came in eager to prove people wrong and we have a motto of, "Whatever it takes."
We ended up being 14-0 in the preseason, and we ended up taking it and running with it. We realized that we have a good shot of making the playoffs and going far in the playoffs. We all just bought in and do whatever we needed to do. It was really fun. I made bonds with people that I'll never forget. It was just a great experience overall.
SLM: You were named the District 6-6A MVP last season. What did that award mean to you?
JL: It was just an everything-paid-off kind of moment. It was just a testament to all of the hard work that I put in that season and effort and all of my blood, sweat and tears. It feels nice to be recognized for all the work that you put in. Going from an honorable mention to district MVP doesn't just happen overnight. It was a really good feeling.
SLM: Congratulations on signing with Indiana on Wednesday. What did you like about the Hoosiers?
JL: Their coaching staff and people there are amazing coaches and people, both on and off the court. They care for your future, not only basketball-wise but also career-wise. They want you to be successful. They want you to be the best player that you can be and the best person that you can be. And I really liked the school. It is very pretty. People don't realize how beautiful the school is. That's a real big seller, but it's the people that what sold me on Indiana.
SLM: You said in the past how much Coppell’s commitment to the weight room has paid off on the court. Can you talk about coach Willis Tran and how much he has meant to you in regards to your strength and conditioning training.
JL: Going into my freshman year, I could barely bench press the bar with five pounds on it. Going into my senior year, I'm benching close to 150 pounds. Both my physical and mental improvements have a lot to do with coach Tran. He pushes me and my teammates in the weight room.
A lot of our season was because of the jumps that we made in the weight room. He's definitely a big part of this program. We're grateful to have him. He's a great coach. It's great to finally see him get the recognition that he deserves. He puts a lot of time and effort into making us great athletes.
SLM: How much has the success that the team enjoyed last season been a huge source of motivation for this year’s team?
JL: The playoff loss (against South Grand Prairie) last year was really hard because of all the effort that we put in. No one likes to lose, especially in the playoffs. But it gave us motivation and something to look forward to next year and redemption. A lot of the girls are ready to prove people wrong and prove that we can go to state. That's ultimately our goal, which is to go to the state tournament.
SLM: L.D. Bell transfer Macey Mercer had to sit out last season because she was ruled ineligible by the UIL. How excited are you to see her back on the court this season? And how does that affect your role with the team?
JL: It's big having her back. She's a really smart player. She's a natural point guard. It's kind of nice to see her perform and see how she helps the team. She makes big shots. She affects my role a lot.
I'm in my natural position now, instead of at point guard. So, that takes a lot of pressure off of me. I feel like it allows both of us to do the job to the best of our ability. We have a great chemistry and I'm excited to play with her this season.
SLM: Coppell (ranked No. 12 in Class 6A) defeated Austin High (No. 13), 50-43, on Saturday. What did the Cowgirls do well in that game to earn a victory?
JL: We were down pretty much the whole game until the last quarter. We didn't give up, and we weren't having our best game. Things happen. We didn't give up. We didn't fold. I think we wore them out in the fourth quarter. They were tired and we kept pushing. We put them on the free-throw line too many times in that game.
At the end of the game, we executed and did what we needed to do. We had some big shots in the right moments and took a couple of charges in big situations and forced some turnovers. It proves that when we aren't playing good, we can still fight through that.
