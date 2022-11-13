Jules LaMendola

Coppell senior Jules LaMendola was named District 6-6A MVP last season after helping to lead the Cowgirls to a share of the district title.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

Last season was one for the record books for the Coppell girls basketball team.

The Cowgirls won 37 games – which comes one season after Coppell finished 13-13 – earned a share of the District 6-6A title, defeated Allen in bi-district for their first playoff win in 11 years and finished as a regional quarterfinalist.

