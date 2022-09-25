When it comes to wanting to be a tremendous all-around volleyball player, Coppell senior Skye LaMendola is in rare air in regards to playing all six positions on the court at a high level.
Whether it has been a timely hit, a block that changes the momentum of the game, a key dig, or a service attempt that results in an ace, LaMendola’s play has the Cowgirls in the mix for the 6-6A title.
LaMendola’s versatility has been noticeable. The Coppell senior leads the Cowgirls in kills with 332, is second on the team in digs with 306, as well as 27 blocks and 14 aces. LaMendola tallied 17 kills, 16 digs and one block in Tuesday’s 29-27, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21 victory over Plano East. Coppell improved to 3-1 in district and 26-9 overall.
A first-team all-district selection last season, LaMendola is looking to help Coppell qualify for the playoffs after the Cowgirls lost a play-in game to Hebron. The Hawks secured fourth place with the victory to qualify for the postseason, while Coppell missed out on the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, LaMendola talks about the Cowgirls’ recent victory against Marcus, her family’s athletic background and the “Ross Fit” conditioning program.
SLM: Congratulations on the team’s success. Coppell defeated Marcus in four sets last Friday to earn its first win over the Marauders since 2019. How big was that win for the Cowgirls?
SL: It was awesome for us. We have definitely been kind of rivals with Marcus, because last year, we went five sets with them and they won. Coming back and winning this year was huge for us just from a moral standpoint. From a technical standpoint, we played amazing that game. It was huge for us.
SLM: What did you do during the summer to prepare for your senior season?
SL: Same as pretty much as every other season before. Club helps me with that a lot, keeping touches on the ball. I’ve definitely put some time in to vertical training this summer to make sure that I’m jumping as high as I can.
SLM: You’re leading the team in kills, but are also on the statistical leaders in digs. How much pride do you take in being an all-around player?
SL: It definitely takes a lot out of you. Playing six rotations in one game is very tiring. But I love the sport. It doesn’t take a lot of extra focus to stay engaged in the game. I do it because I love it.
SLM: Your family has an athletic background. Your mother, Janice, played NCAA Div. I basketball and volleyball for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Your brothers, Max and Michael, both played collegiate lacrosse. Your sister, Jules, plays girls basketball for Coppell. How would you describe the competitive nature of your family when it comes to athletics?
SL: Growing up in my house, everything is a competition. The game nights were absolutely insane. We all get a kick out of winning. It makes living in our house chaotic but also super fun.
SLM: Jules was named the MVP of District 6-6A last season. What did that award mean for you and your family?
SL: She definitely deserved it. It was great seeing her get that recognition she deserves and seeing how excited she was. She’s been working so hard for it. She’s probably the hardest-working person that I know, especially when it comes to sports.
SLM: Obviously, Coppell has had a successful season so far. And a big reason is because of the play of two first-year varsity players in senior libero Sabina Frosk and junior outside hitter Mira Klem. How well have they fit into the team?
SL: They’ve been doing amazing. Sabina coming in first year at varsity at libero and has absolutely been killing it. She’s picking it up very well. She picks up our serve-receive. She’s definitely a reliable player. Then Mira come in and playing a big role in swinging and setting. She’s been doing a great job as well. She’s been irreplaceable on the block. They’re both doing a great job first time playing varsity.
SLM: Coach Robyn Ross has implemented a strength and conditioning program called “Ross Fit.” As a player, can you describe what those workouts are like?
SL: It’s definitely very difficult. It’s definitely a transition from what we had last year. We weren’t working as hard as we did this year, but we all understand that it’s a necessary part of the game. It might not be fun in the moment, but we definitely enjoy the progress that we’ve made in the weight room and seeing the success on the court.
SLM: Last year, your team missed the playoffs for the first time in at least a decade. How much has that served as motivation?
SL: It was crushing last year, so we definitely have vengeance in mind when it comes to district and playoffs this year. It’s definitely motivation for us.
SLM: Who is your favorite professional or collegiate athlete?
SL: My mom.
