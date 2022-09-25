Skye LaMendola Coppell

Coppell senior Skye LaMendola has been a big reason why the Cowgirls are off to a 3-1 start in District 6-6A.

When it comes to wanting to be a tremendous all-around volleyball player, Coppell senior Skye LaMendola is in rare air in regards to playing all six positions on the court at a high level.

Whether it has been a timely hit, a block that changes the momentum of the game, a key dig, or a service attempt that results in an ace, LaMendola’s play has the Cowgirls in the mix for the 6-6A title.

