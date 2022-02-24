On Monday, traffic will be reduced to one lane on both the north- and southbound sides of Beltline Road while crews stripe the new lane configuration. On Tuesday, crews will divert all traffic to the northbound lanes, allowing for one lane in each direction, plus a center lane at intersections for turning traffic. The southbound lanes will be closed.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes and avoid the construction zone. Travelers on the western side of the city should use I-635 at South Royal Lane or I-635 at Freeport Parkway. Travelers on the eastern side of the city should use MacArthur Boulevard. Commuters are also encouraged to detour to surrounding highways and tollways to avoid the area. For example, drivers can utilize Highway 121 or take Sandy Lake Road to President George Bush Tollway.
For real-time travel updates, residents can follow Coppell’s Twitter at @coppellbeltline. Travel time information is automatically populated, and important updates will be communicated through this account.
Road signage and other official channels are also being used to communicate updates. Residents can sign up to receive email or text message updates regarding the South Belt Line Road reconstruction project on the city’s website.
