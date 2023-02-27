5E Naturals was an idea that creator Krish came up with when she was pregnant with her son and began creating homemade products for herself. The business is led by five women who are dedicated to using clean and natural products at home and they can often be found at the Coppell Farmers Market.
Tell me a little about yourself and your role in 5E Naturals.
I’m Krish, originally from India and moved to the U.S. 17 years back. We are a family of four, husband Ashok, sweet seven-year-old boy Ceyone and cute two-year-old goldendoodle Lucy. When I was pregnant with my son, I started creating homemade products for myself and shared it with my close friends. They said I should start a business and having my own business was my long time dream but I didn’t know how to start or have any bandwidth to start. In 2021, I saw my current partners also had similar interests like me … using clean and natural products at home. That’s when the idea of 5E naturals was born. My role in 5E is mainly marketing and handling social media. All five of us have different strengths which fits like a perfect jigsaw puzzle.
Tell me a little about business itself.
5E Naturals is a skin and hair care company. We are focused on ‘Beautifully You Naturally.’ Each product is handmade with a careful selection of organic and natural ingredients. We have hair care, skin care and wellness products as well. Our products reflect our personal needs.
What is your favorite part about being able to serve the Coppell community?
We are five women based in Dallas. We started our business at Coppell Farmers Market and we were able to establish a personal connection with our customers. We love how customers give us feedback and encourage us as women entrepreneurs.
What inspired you to start the business?
We are five women and friends from a long time. We were always interested in making organic and natural products for personal use while sharing with family and friends. We got a lot of appreciation for our products as they could see a positive impact on skin and hair. Our Mantra ‘Mom knows the Best’ is fully realized.
Why did you choose the name 5E Naturals?
We named our company 5E Naturals reflecting the five elements of nature - Earth, water, fire, wind and space. 5E Naturals symbolizes the natural harmony of all elements and believes that staying closely rooted to nature is the best way to be healthy and happy.
What are some goals you have for the future of the business?
At 5E Naturals, our vision is to be recognized as a luxury yet affordable natural hair and skin care brand. We are passionate about providing quality, clean, safe and all natural products that are inclusive and cater to all skin, hair and body needs. Sustainability and having a positive impact on our planet and environment is very important to us. As part of our goal to be eco friendly, all our products are packaged and shipped in recyclable materials. In the future we plan to introduce a refill and save program to reduce the amount of waste that goes into landfills. In the near future, we aim to make our products more accessible to our customers. In addition to having our own website, we are currently on Instagram and Etsy and we are planning for offline expansion as a national brand in major retail stores like Target, Macy’s, Walmart and also for growth in marketplaces like Amazon.
How has the Coppell community helped 5E Naturals succeed?
Coppell Farmers Market has given us the opportunity to grow as a business. Coppell Farmers Market is unique and special to us in many ways. It is always like coming home at Coppell Farmers Market. There is a personal touch while watching out for each other, providing cool drinking water during summer and making us feel comfortable. Vendors and customers are very friendly and helpful. Customers are ready to try new products and give us constructive feedback.
In what ways has 5E Naturals given back to the community?
We pledge to give back to the society a portion of sale proceeds. Staying true to our commitment, all our proceeds from breast massage oil and salve go to breast cancer charities. We have donated to the Sankara Eye Foundation. We are committed to giving back to society as our business grows.
Please share anything else you think would like our readers to know.
We take extra care to bring out quality products. Our products are made keeping in mind the needs of modern day customers. They are easy to use and are also gentle for kids and adults. Before introducing a product into the market, it goes through a lot of research and repeated experimentation by a group of trusted people. We encourage feedback from the customers and try to mold our approach to cater to their needs.
