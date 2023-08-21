Bethany Henze is the president of the Coppell Community Chorale and plays a big role in selecting show themes and music, creating show artwork and developing new projects. The chorale’s newest group is the Coppell Chamber Singers, who will have their premiere performance in February 2024.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Bethany Henze; married 23 years, mother of four, Coppell resident for over 10 years. Have been part of the chorale since 2006.
What do you do in your role as President of Coppell Community Chorale?
As president, I oversee the day-to-day operations of the chorale and its ensembles (children’s chorus, variations and chamber singers) and make sure that all staff, volunteers, singers and members have the tools they need to succeed. I'm in charge of scheduling performances and often act as a producer, selecting show themes and music, creating show artwork, and developing new projects/performances. In addition, I am chorale liaison with the Coppell Arts Center staff and represent the chorale on the Coppell Arts Council.
What is your favorite part about being involved with the Coppell Community Chorale?
Performing is awesome, but the people and relationships keep us all coming back.
Can you tell me a little bit about the history of Coppell Community Chorale?
The first director was Barbara S. Austin, though I’m not sure of the year. The earlier paperwork indicated everything became formalized in 1986, but I’ve heard that they were performing before then. The CCC used to rehearse at the high school and at various churches before settling at the Coppell Center for the Arts with Theatre Coppell sometime in the ''90s. The chorale originally started as Coppell Community Chorus, but the name was changed by former director Randall Bass to Coppell Community Chorale. The chorale has flourished in the past 20 years. In the early 2000’s, we performed two major concerts a year and had one main ensemble. In the 2022-23 season, we produced and performed 10 concerts, four different performing ensembles, held our first kids camp and held summer music education classes for adults. In 2023, we will add our 5th performing ensemble, The Coppell Chamber Singers.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
My home, the Coppell Arts Center or Anamia’s.
What are you passionate about?
I’m passionate about my family, music, serving the community, and leaving things better than I found it.
Who or what inspires you?
I want to do the best that I can with the time and talent I possess.
What are some goals you have for the future of Coppell Community Chorale?
Chorale goals include: broadening our chorale community — both in membership and patronage.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
Come sing with us! No audition required. Fall season is starting soon! Registration for the chorale and children’s chorus is now open. First rehearsals are on Aug. 28 and Aug. 21, respectively. Information can be found at coppellcommunitychorale.org/membership. Also, our newest group, the Coppell Chamber Singers will be holding auditions in September for their premiere performance in February 2024. Information can be found at coppellcommunitychorale.org/chamber-singers.
