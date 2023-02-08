The Career and Technical Education program offered at Coppell ISD allows students to immerse themselves in hands-on study that helps prepare them for college and the real-world workforce.

Through this customized education program, students are able to learn relevant technical knowledge and skills to further their education or step straight into a career. The district offers the CTE program for students at New Tech High at Coppell, Coppell High School, and Coppell High School Ninth Grade Campus, according to CISD’s website.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

