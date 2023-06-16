Rachel Weaver is the new Coppell Farmers Market Manager, where they get to be a community organizer and leader every weekend. Weaver has years of experience and a special interest in local food systems and environmentalism, making them the perfect fit for the Market Manager role.
Learn more about Weaver below!
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I've lived in Denton for 15 years, and I initially became interested in local food and agriculture when I was going to UNT for my master's degree in 2012. I was studying environmental philosophy and I wanted to get experience working outside. I started volunteering and eventually worked at the sustainable farm Amanda Austin (current CFM Director) started and managed. I found local food issues really interesting, and an important way for us to understand larger environmental impacts and pathways to sustainability. I've worked in a variety of environmental and nonprofit organizations since then, always focused on ways of helping improve our local environmental impacts. Last fall, I started an environmental education initiative, I'm a certified Environmental Educator, and I'll be working towards my Master Naturalist certification later this year. In my spare time, I like to spend time with friends, garden, make art, play music, and relax with my dog and cat.
What are some ways you were involved in the Coppell community before becoming the Coppell Farmers Market Manager?
I worked on the farm crew when Amanda managed the sustainable farm in Denton, and I would be the market manager for our booth at the Coppell Farmers Market for some market days. I always enjoyed how engaging customers like to be at the Coppell market, learning from the farmers and producers making/growing the food they are buying.
What are you most excited about when it comes to this new role?
Getting back involved in the local food movement and farmers markets networks has been exciting. I worked at the Denton Community Market from 2016 to 2019, and moved around to a few different nonprofit organizations between then and now. It's been nice to come back around to farmers market management after gaining other professional experiences, and I'm excited to be back in this kind of community role. I'm also excited to be working with Amanda again in a similar field as we initially met and began working together.
I understand that you've been market manager for a few weeks now, what has been your favorite experience so far?
I started training and working as the Market Manager in March, and the Spring-early Summer has been a great time to learn the role and get to know the vendors and market volunteers as we enter our peak summer season. My favorite experiences so far have been the farm visits I've been able to go on — getting a chance to see local farms and learn from the farmers is a really great perk of the job.
What are some goals that you have for the future of the Coppell Farmers Market?
I think the Coppell Farmers Market is at a really great moment of growth that has done well under Amanda's leadership, and with so many dedicated volunteers and vendors. Bringing me on is part of that growth, and there's a lot of potential for how we can continue to develop the Market and set new goals, grow our vendors, and further develop the community's connections to local food and sustainability. I'm focused on learning the ropes of managing the market this year, and looking forward to developing future goals with Amanda, the Board, and the rest of the team as we go into next year.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
In addition to my environmental passions, I'm also an avid local radio enthusiast. Denton has a nonprofit, freeform, community radio station called KUZU, and I am a board member, volunteer producer, and all-around advocate for small local/grassroots radio. I have a show that airs every Sunday at 11 a.m., and I help manage the station with an amazing team of volunteers. If you're in the city of Denton, you can tune in to FM 92.9, or stream anywhere from our website kuzu.fm (I have to tell people about KUZU whenever I can!)
