During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Coppell ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility.

Starting on July 25, 2022, Coppell ISD will begin distributing letters and applications to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits. Families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals online at https://www.nlappscloud.com/.

