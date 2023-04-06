City of Coppell staff met on Thursday, April 6 to go over current projects and major projects planned for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-2024. Residents were encouraged to ask questions and provide feedback on items that they would like the city to include in the budget.

The city’s purpose is to provide for the health, safety, and quality of life for its citizens, and in doing so, provide the foundation for building a better community. City of Coppell’s Vision 2040 is focused on the foundation of a sustainable government with seven pillars.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments