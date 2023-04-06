City of Coppell staff met on Thursday, April 6 to go over current projects and major projects planned for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-2024. Residents were encouraged to ask questions and provide feedback on items that they would like the city to include in the budget.
The city’s purpose is to provide for the health, safety, and quality of life for its citizens, and in doing so, provide the foundation for building a better community. City of Coppell’s Vision 2040 is focused on the foundation of a sustainable government with seven pillars.
- Pillar 1 is to perpetuate a learning environment;
- Pillar 2 is to foster an inclusive community fabric;
- Pillar 3 is to enhance the unique ‘community oasis’ experience;
- Pillar 4 is to have a future-oriented approach to residential development;
- Pillar 5 is to create business and innovation nodes;
- Pillar 6 is to implement innovative transportation networks;
- Pillar 7 is to apply ‘smart city’ approach to resource management.
In order to accomplish this vision, the city is looking to get support for the community, support from city council, acquire funding, and to hire employees.
This meeting was the first step for the upcoming budget and budget workshops will take place this summer on July 13, July 18, July 20, and July 27. There will be two public hearings in regard to the upcoming budget on June 13 for crime control and Aug. 22 on the budget and tax rate. The budget filing deadline is Aug. 4 and the budget and tax rate adoption is expected to take place on Aug. 22. Fiscal year 2023-2024 begins on Oct. 1.
When it comes to property tax, on July 25, the appraisal district will provide certified property values. Then on Aug. 7, the tax assessor calculates tax rates and the city publishes a notice. On Aug. 8, Coppell City Ccouncil will vote on the maximum tax rate to be considered for adoption. On Aug. 22, Coppell City Council will hold a public hearing on the budget and tax rate. At this meeting, the city council will also vote on the budget and tax rate.
The city of Coppell’s current tax rate is the lowest since 1990, with the school district being the largest portion of the tax bill. Tax rates differ for residents living in Denton County or Dallas County.
Several different staff members presented on city departments' current and future projects, including the police chief, fire chief, public works, community development, community experiences, and more.
Jerod Anderson, director of enterprise solutions at city of Coppell, spoke on a replacement fund update and smart city considerations. Coppell is considered a smart city and Anderson spoke about future facility inspections to measure environmental friendliness across buildings, and to update the branding and marketing for Coppell as a smart city.
He also spoke on updating network security, improving the physical network infrastructure, and archiving software to extend longevity of city records for future projects under consideration in the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget.
Coppell Police Chief Danny Barton spoke about the future of animal services and the police department. For fiscal year 2022-2023, renovation of the dog services play area was approved and will be completed this upcoming year. For requested items, Barton noted possibly adding cameras to the animal shelter and for the interrogation room at the police department. He is also looking to soundproof the interrogation room and hoping to update and replace the license plate recognition system.
The cameras at the police department need to be replaced every three years, but the current ones have been there since 2016. With an updated license registration system, he said it will help the city solve more catalytic converter thefts by targeting parking lots.
Coppell Fire Chief Kevin Richardson is looking to get new equipment for the training room, and wants more radios, and provided an update on Fire Station #5 for the fiscal year 2023-2024.
City of Coppell Public Works Director Mike Garza spoke about potentially getting new equipment to replace the machine for the maintenance fleet department and providing a storage facility for brine to combat snow and ice. Garza also spoke about the completion of S. Belt Line Rd., which is expected to be completed this summer. For fiscal year 2023-2024, he is looking to do annual ADA improvements, expand the service center, and do a reconstruction of S. Royal Lane.
Mindi Hurley, the city’s economic development coordinator, is looking to hire a village concept coordinator to support the proposed 55+ village concept. She is also looking to hire a retail attraction consultant and a solid waste consultant if the city’s contract with Republic Services is not renewed. She also spoke about the potential development of a food truck park in Old Town Coppell to bring in more people.
Jessica Carpenter, director of Coppell Community Experiences, spoke on proposed requests for the parks and recreation in the city. This includes a turf replacement for Coppell Middle School North, a replacement of wood decking on North Levee Trail Bridge, a replacement of ADA picnic tables and benches, painting park amenities, a replacement of spectator shading for Wagon Wheel baseball fields, and a Wagon Wheel soccer practice fence.
Citizens spoke during the meeting and asked questions about fiscal year 2023-2024 that city staff provided answers for, but if you were unable to attend the meeting and have questions of your own, email the city at budgetinput@coppelltx.gov.
