Coppell City Council held a special called work session on Tuesday, May 30 to discuss the results from the Old Town Coppell survey and next steps for the future of the site.
The City of Coppell hosted a town hall meeting about Old Town Coppell on March 30 and at the community input meeting, attendees were seated at tables for discussion and asked to answers questions about if Old Town had achieved what it was designed to achieve, what their vision for Old Town is in 10 years, what the city must do right to achieve that vision, and what can’t go wrong.
The response from every table was that the Old Town area has not achieved what it was designed to achieve. Many tables included responses with their desired uses in Old Town Coppell and as a result, city council asked staff to research and provide more information on what could be done to achieve what the community wants and what the area was designed to do.
To obtain additional input from residents that did not attend the town hall meeting, an Old Town Community Input survey was created and made available to every resident in Coppell. The city hired OnPointe Insights to administer the survey and it closed on May 29 with over 1,972 residents participating in the survey. Ron Gailey with OnPointe Insights presented the survey results during the work session Tuesday.
The survey measured:
Frequency visiting Old Town;
Thoughts about Old Town today and ideas for the future;
Investments into Old Town that are recommended;
Types of community events they would support in Old Town;
Level of concern about additional Old Town activation;
Support for more/less frequent activities;
Reactions to three possible directions (business first, community gathering, and nightlife vibrancy);
Demographics.
When it comes to investments in Old Town to consider, 78% of respondents said that they would like more restaurants, eating establishments, and fine dining. Other investments that the city could consider includes more night life activities, more community events, and more retail outlets.
Events the community would support in Old Town included festivals, food truck courts, bands, vendor markets, and more.
One of the main concerns from residents who responded to the survey was parking, with 13% of respondents extremely concerned and 18% moderately concerned. Other slight concerns were trash and maintenance.
Respondents were for events happening one weekend per month to two weekends per month, with 48% of respondents strongly supporting and 44% of respondents strongly supporting, respectively.
An overwhelming number of respondents support wineries and breweries after 9 p.m. with over 50% of all respondents very supportive of the idea. Current regulations do not allow this, but options for changes to current regulations can be achieved through a citizen initiated local option election.
The survey is not available on the City of Coppell’s website yet, but staff said it would be published soon.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.