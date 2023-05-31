IMG_9033.jpeg

Old Town Coppell street sign on the corner of Main Street and Houston Street.

 Arianna Morrison / Star Local Media

Coppell City Council held a special called work session on Tuesday, May 30 to discuss the results from the Old Town Coppell survey and next steps for the future of the site.

The City of Coppell hosted a town hall meeting about Old Town Coppell on March 30 and at the community input meeting, attendees were seated at tables for discussion and asked to answers questions about if Old Town had achieved what it was designed to achieve, what their vision for Old Town is in 10 years, what the city must do right to achieve that vision, and what can’t go wrong.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

