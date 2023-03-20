Bri Praslicka works as a library clerk at Cozby Library and Community Commons and is currently working on getting her masters degree in library science from the University of North Texas. Praslicka enjoys nurturing a lifelong love of reading and aims everyday to make someone's day better. In her free time, Praslicka can be found surrounding herself with nature and walking her corgi on the local trails.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised right here in the DFW area and most of my family is still here in Texas. I did live in Scotland for a year and I would love to live overseas again. Currently, my fiance and I live in Roanoke with our corgi, Oakley. I am working on completing my Masters degree in library science at the University of North Texas with the goal of becoming a librarian or working in an archive.
How are you involved with the Cozby Library and Community Commons?
I'm a library clerk. We work as support staff and can often be found on the floor assisting patrons and shelving items. I especially love getting to see the brand new items come in, but I always end up adding so many things to my never ending to-be-read-list. We also help process books and materials ordered by the librarians and receive the Inter Library Loans. There are so many moving parts that go into keeping a library functioning well and we put a lot of effort into serving our community.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
We love going to the farmer's market or going for hikes at Nature Park.
What are you passionate about?
I could talk a lot about Texas wildlife, movies, books, comics, gardening...but I also just love learning. That's probably why I'm passionate about libraries and archives. The public library is part of the heart of a community — it brings people together and offers lifelong opportunities for learning. Archives are the places that hold our stories and they have the power to bring communities together through their shared histories. The Library Science career as a whole brings so many diverse backgrounds together, everybody has something unique to contribute.
Who or what inspires you?
My family is full of kind hearts and hard workers — I am proud of what everyone has done so I think I take a little bit of inspiration from each of them. I am also inspired each day by people who chose to live their truth, whatever that may be.
In your opinion, what are some must-experience places that guests of Coppell need to visit?
I think Coppell has a great farmer's market and you could make a whole morning out of grabbing some coffee or breakfast at George Coffee and then browsing the vendors. The BEC (Biodiversity Education Center) is also very cool and offers great educational programs and a lovely place to explore.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Nature! Our corgi loves adventures so we are often out on trails. I love to birdwatch, so you might see me walking around at lunch with my camera. We have a vegetable garden and I would love to cover the rest of our yard in native plants. We also love a good TV show binge watch. Oh, and read, of course!
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I want people to know that the library is here for everyone. I hope to continue in the legacy of librarians before me who promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. I also hope to nurture a lifelong love of reading and libraries. And on a day-to-day basis, I just hope that by helping people, I made their day just a little bit better.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know!
Libraries offer so much more than books and your library card allows digital access to so many things! Hope you enjoy exploring!
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
