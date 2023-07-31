After experimenting with leather covers for his laptop, Odin Clack began turning his creative distraction into a full-fledged business. Over a decade later, Odin Leather Goods expanded from a small garage studio to locations across two cities and with products that have traveled all over the world. Customers can see the ins and outs of Clack’s growing company through his Youtube channel, podcast, and in-person classes. He believes handmade is still viable and aims to inspire other creative makers in his community.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My Name is Odin Clack. I live in Coppell with my wife and two kiddos. I grew up in Galveston, Texas, and went to school at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, where I earned a degree in business. My corporate background is in digital marketing — a space I've worked in since 2003.
How did you start working with leather?
I began working with leather in 2012 on a whim. My goal was just to try a few things and make a laptop case to use as I travel back and forth to the office. There was never any intent to build a business. It was just a creative distraction from a life spent on the computer and talking on conference calls. Over the next two years, this unexpected hobby slowly took over our home garage as I became more and more focused and desired to learn more and get better. What started in 2012 as an experiment became a hobby and finally developed into a business and brand. I focused on sharing my work and processes on Instagram and quickly built up a sizable audience. This also allowed me to leverage my corporate background in digital marketing and leverage it to build a successful website. We quickly began shipping orders worldwide.
When was the moment you decided to make leather your full-time business?
After delivering a speech in Memphis, TN, to a crowd of creative professionals (at the Creative Works Conference), I really began to see my business differently and believed we had even more potential and started making plans to exit my corporate job in the next year. Three days later, I got laid off. LOL! Within two hours of sitting in a room with my organization's corporate attorney and CMO and hearing them share the news directly, I was back in my workshop, fulfilling orders. We've been moving forward ever since. That was in October of 2017 and was a blessing in disguise. I continue to this day to do digital marketing consulting work, but the focus has been on building up Odin Leather Goods. We aim to create a brand of significance in the North Texas region and we’re well on our way.
Why did you choose Grandscape as a second location?
We were first approached by another small business owner in 2018 about opening our first retail store in the new Grandscape development. This business owner was fairly successful himself, and we valued his opinion. He thought we would be an excellent addition to the new development and asked if we'd join the small group of other local businesses. We were initially not interested. Online sales and marketing is what I knew, and it's what I was comfortable with. The overhead of a brick-and-mortar store wasn't of interest to me. But... after meeting with the developer and leadership team at Nebraska Furniture Mart, we felt they had a beautiful plan and concept and slowly shifted our paradigm. They really went out of their way to alleviate all our concerns, and the numbers began just to make sense. We could absolutely see how a retail store would allow us to reach even more customers, would further legitimize our brand, and offer us a platform to grow from. The store also provided us a pathway to begin to include other complimentary brands and products into our story. We now carry our line of in-house-made leather goods along with a great curated selection of small-batch shirts, candles, leather care, bar and home goods, handmade knives, and even some fun pantry items like honey, jerky, and hot sauces. They all come together to form a unique store that supports local and American-made small-batch brands with a Texas vibe.
Has a customer told you an interesting story about your product?
I absolutely love hearing stories from customers about where they've taken our products. On the top of the list is a customer who shared she had taken our hat and bag with her to Mt. Everest base camp. And another customer who was proud to wear our belt as he traveled the world (also to Mt. Everest base camp) as a trusted travel companion. I routinely receive pictures and messages from customers proud to show off items they may have purchased years ago. We all love a good patina picture that shows just how great leather looks with a bit of age and exposure.
Talk about your podcast and YouTube series.
We really lean in on trying to build a community with our customers, other leather crafters, and other makers in general. We do this by sharing nearly everything. We're transparent with our wins, failures, challenges, and processes — all this is shown in the content we produce. You can literally see the progression of our business, as well as the gray in my beard, as we morphed over the years. We put it all on display in our YouTube video. We also show exactly what goes into each item we make - from received leather from the tannery to cutting, assembly, and finally finishing. It's part of what makes us unique.
Many people would be amazed to know of all the great things their neighbors are creating in their home garages. We love to highlight this. We also sit in on podcasts – big and small – and share our experience scaling a leather craft business, managing growth, and the joy and sometimes the stress of being a small business owner. We also create tons of video content and share it on Instagram (instagram.com/odinleather) and YouTube (youtube.com/odinleathergoods). We show how each of our products is made in our small workshop, share tips and tricks, talk through what makes leather such a great material to work with, and help coach people on how to start making their own items. We also host a lot of live Q&As and interviews with other makers and crafters. We love to share!
Why are handmade products so important?
In this consumer-driven economy, it's far too easy for people to forget that there are real people behind every product they use. We're here to remind them of the family and individuals and how their purchases really do affect the lives of others. We want our customers to find a connection with the brand and our stories. We narrow the gap so that they know each item they purchase from Odin Leather Goods was made by Odin and a small two to three person team of skilled crafters. Even when you visit our Old Town store, you'll see the entire workshop on display. There's no guessing about how or where each item was made.
Each year our items get better and better. We really love working with leather and desire to create items that will last each customer for Years of use. These are items that you can hand down to future generations. And I'm very proud of that. We're proof positive that working with your hands is still a fulfilling and viable option for making a living. Small businesses are often defined as companies with 100+ employees and multi-million dollar revenue streams. But there are also tons of "micro" businesses out here creating great products and fighting to provide for their smaller teams and families. When you spend a dollar with Odin Leather Goods, it's not difficult to see exactly where that money goes – often right back to other local and small businesses.
Advice to entrepreneurs?
Find a community of small business owners to share with! Entrepreneurial life can be lonely and isolating. Find people who understand what it really means to run a small business. Dream big. Plan small! — Break goals down into small manageable steps. Keep your business and product lines focused on providing value to a definable group of customers.
Free Dreams. Full-price hustle. — Plan to put in the work! Dreams are easy to come by, but moving from dream to reality comes at a sacrifice. It requires grit and focus, but it can be done. And finally, don't stop working when things slow down or sales slip (and they will!), don't pull back. Keep up the pressure and use the downtime to improve products and processes, and invest in yourself. Cool doesn't pay the bills! And just because it is pretty doesn't mean it will sell. This one speaks for itself. Keep focused!
Who inspires you?
I'm inspired by my father, Edward L. Clack (1935-2010), who focused on supporting and building up the community and school system. He worked hard for years and found his success through helping others. He began his career after the military as a teacher at Galveston's segregated black high school. He later (over 40 years) retired as a District Administrator for Galveston ISD over data processing. During the same time, he also worked with a small group of black teachers to create a Credit Union (originally chartered to serve the District's black teachers and school staff who couldn't join other banks and credit unions in the area). This credit union, operated for many years out of the house I grew up in, later became "the" credit union for all District staff. He also served on many boards throughout the city. But his more brilliant service came in a more simple form... He for years was on the side at every at-home high school football, basketball, and baseball game selling tickets (this was before you could buy your local sports tickets online through some app). As a result, nearly everyone in our small, tight-knit community had a chance to see and interact with him at least once a week. He could ask how they were doing, encourage them and give advice from time to time. People and community were his focus. His success and income were second. As a result, he died a very successful man who was held in high regard by the city he loved and worked for tirelessly. I'm beneficiary of his work and seeing a man work hard and avoid idle time.
What kind of impact do you hope to make on your city?
I want to be visible proof in The Colony, Lewisville, Coppell, Dallas, and Fort Worth, that the American Dream is still alive and kicking. Handmade is still viable! Success doesn't need to start with a "small" loan of 2 million dollars or a big investor. With a bit of grit, some luck, and a lot of hustle, you can bootstrap your way into a successful business. I would love to inspire other small creatives and makers to see themselves as capable and able to leverage their creativity to grow a business past their craft rooms, workshops, and garages.
My goal is to inspire my kids. I don't care if they one day decide to join or take over my business. I want them to see and believe that they can do it too! Whatever their dreams or big ideas they may have – THEY CAN MAKE IT HAPPEN!
