Isabel Mascarenhas won the International Leo of the Year award, in recognizance of outstanding leadership, humanitarian service, contributions of the Leo Club-program, community involvement and personal integrity.
Mascarenhas is the president of the Coppell High School Leo Club. Leo clubs are high school service organizations sponsored by local lions clubs. There are over 200,000 Leos worldwide. Mascarenhas was chosen as one of five or so recipients for this prestigious international honor. She was presented the award to her at the District 2-X1 Cabinet meeting in Plano. Her Lion sponsors were Dan and Julie Madden.
