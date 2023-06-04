5 Things_CO.jpg

Several activities at the Cozby Library and Community Commons are scheduled for this week ranging from an educational program about Juneteenth to family events. Take a look at five things to do in Coppell during the week of June 4.

Movie Monday

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments