Several activities at the Cozby Library and Community Commons are scheduled for this week ranging from an educational program about Juneteenth to family events. Take a look at five things to do in Coppell during the week of June 4.
Movie Monday
On Monday, June 5 from 2 to 4 p.m., visit the Cozby Library and Community Commons for Movie Monday. Enjoy popcorn and a movie every Monday afternoon. Movies are subject to change without notice and children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. This week’s movie is “Coco.”
Teen Magic Class with James Wand
On June 6 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons, magician James Wand will be teaching a teen magic class for teens going into 6th through 12th grade. If you’re interested in how to perform magic tricks or learning more about magic, then this is the class for you. This class is limited to the first 30 people that show up. Tickets will be handed out at the front desk starting 30 minutes prior to the class starting. The tickets will be traded for admission to the class. All tickets are free.
Game night
On June 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons, enjoy a fun evening of games with family and friends. There will be many classic and contemporary board games and a few giant ones as well. This is a come and go event and is suitable for all ages.
Mindfulness practice
Join guest instructor Sheela Singla for a guided mindfulness meditation practice on June 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons. Singla is a UCLA-Trained Mindfulness Facilitator, UCLA Semel Institute, Mindful Awareness Research Center (MARC). Singla will provide a brief introduction for new attendees and will cover different topics of interest at each monthly session. For adults 18 and older.
The History of Juneteenth
Juneteenth is one of America's oldest celebrations but has only recently become a federal holiday. On June 11 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons, Richard Fleming will share his family's history of enslavement before and after the Emancipation Proclamation. He will also discuss the events that led to the celebration of Juneteenth in Texas and beyond, the importance of the holiday, and how it can be used to celebrate freedom for all.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
