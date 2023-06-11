There’s plenty to do in Coppell this week whether it’s visiting the library and attending one of their events or spending time outdoors with the Biodiversity Education Center. Take a look at five things to do in Coppell during the week of June 11.
Coppell Writer’s Group
Are you seeking inspiration and support for your writing practice? Bring your notebook and pen and join the Coppell Writer’s Group discussions on all things writing. The group shares tips and tricks from a wide variety of sources and offers optional writing prompts, timed exercises, and chances to share your writing in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere. The class is facilitated by Becky Pulford and Rochelle Sangabriel. The group is for adults aged 18 and up and occurs on Monday, June 12 at the Cozby Library and Community Commons at 7 p.m.
Stories with Tracy Walder
The “Unexpected Spy” author Tracy Walder will be joining library staff for an evening of incredible stories and the opportunity to ask questions that she may be able to answer. Walder was recruited to join the CIA while she was enrolled at USC and after a few years, she began working for the FBI. Walder has done TED Talk and is also a public speaker that is sought after through the World Affairs Council. This event is open to individuals that are over the age of 14 and takes place at the Cozby Library and Community Commons on June 14 from 6 to 7 p.m.
EcoExplorer
Drop in to the Biodiversity Education Center during visiting hours every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to learn about the BEC, Coppell Nature Park, and the seasonal programs offered. While you’re there, learn about the local environment through self-guided activities and interactive resources. Then, take what you learn out on the trails to become true EcoExplorers. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Bookmark Contest
Cozby Library wants to see your bookmark designs. Pick up a form at the library to create an original design and return it to the library by June 30. The winning bookmarks will be printed and distributed at the library. This activity is meant for ages 5 through 18.
Kirkland House Tours
Built in 1904, the family home of John M. and Edna Jeanette Kirkland and their children, Hubert, Lois, Sallie, Jewel (Jack), Stringfellow, Louise, Carroll, and one who died in infancy, is open for tours. It was moved from its original location 474 feet due west and restored in 2011 by The Jean and Price Daniel Foundation, the Coppell Historical Society, and the City of Coppell. Tours at the Kirkland House are offered this week Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
