Coppell residents will find that there are plenty of things to do this week between craft and game nights at the library or enjoying coffee with a cop this weekend. Take a look at five things to do in Coppell during the week of Feb. 26.
Coppell Writer’s Group
The Coppell Writer’s Group is back to meet this week on Monday, Feb. 27 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons. If you are seeking inspiration and support for your writing, bring a notebook and pen and join the group’s discussion in all things writing. The group will share tips and tricks from a wide variety of sources and offer optional writing prompts, timed exercises, and chances to share your writing in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere.
Craft Casual: Shrink Film Jewelry
On Monday, Feb. 27 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons, learn how to use shrink film to make a variety of cute accessories including necklaces, pins, earrings, key chains, magnets, and more. No artistic ability is required and designs to trace will be available or you may create your own. All supplies will be provided for you to make a few pieces to take home and enjoy. Registration is required and can be completed on the library’s website. The program is open to adults age 18 and up.
Game Night
Visit the Cozby Library and Community Commons on Wednesday, March 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a fun evening of games with family and friends. There will be several classic and contemporary board games and a few giant ones. This is a come and go event and is suitable for all ages.
Coffee with a Cop
Join the Coppell Police Department for coffee and conversation from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4 at Ecclesia Bakery and Brunch located at 804 MacArthur Boulevard.
Recycling Simplified
Want to learn how to tell the difference between what’s recyclable and what’s not, or how to avoid common mistakes? Has the local rate of recycling improved? Jeri Harwell with Republic Services will provide answers and discuss the most recent news of the industry. Everyone is welcome to come with recycling questions. The event will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons. For more information, please stop by the Information Desk, call 972-304-3658, or email cozbyprograms@coppelltx.gov.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.