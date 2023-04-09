Spring is in full swing and there are several events in Coppell this week focused on nature, as well as library activities at the Cozby Library and Community Commons. Here are five events happening in Coppell during the week of April 9.
Coppell Writer’s Group
On Monday, April 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons, join the Coppell Writer’s Group if you are seeking inspiration and support for your writing practice. Bring your notebook and pen and join their discussions on all things writing. The group will share tips and tricks from a wide variety of sources and offer optional writing prompts, timed exercises, and chances to share your writing in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere.
Nature’s Workshop - Solar Grasshopper
On Wednesday, April 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Biodiversity Education Center, you can join the BEC for a mini educational lesson and create a craft together to take home. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited and registration is required for each participant, which can be completed at www.coppelltx.gov.
Exploring Nature Series - Insects
On Thursday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., join the Biodiversity Education Center for a program that combines engaging classroom training with inspiring field-based discovery within Coppell Nature Park to help young people develop a deeper appreciation and understanding of Texas’ ecosystems. Through hands-on exploration and outdoor adventures, students will gain the knowledge and skills to become a lover of nature and responsible steward of the environment. Participants are asked to bring a water bottle and wear appropriate outdoor clothing, including close-toed shoes that can get wet. Space is limited and registration is required for each participant, which can be completed at www.coppelltx.gov. This event is for ages nine to 12.
Coppell Farmers Market
The Coppell Farmers Market is back in full swing this Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The market will be open for the rest of the summer through December except for Thanksgiving and Christmas weekends.
Music and me
Join the staff at the Cozby Library and Community Commons on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a group program for children two to six years old, presented by Notelove. Notelove directors and interns will monitor and organize the lesson as well as bring in books, percussive instruments, and sheet music. The program will be an hour long and will include simple music theory games, singing, clapping, dancing, and more. Tickets are required and available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the front desk, 30 minutes before the start of the program.
