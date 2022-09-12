Coppell and the surrounding communities offer a variety of activities for residents, ranging from annual festivals to library programs. Here is a list of five events for locals to immerse themselves in this week.
Organization skills offered through library program
The Cozby Library and Community Commons is offering a time management and ADHD organization program this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. Community members are encouraged to attend to help them categorize and organize their life. The event is led by professional organizer, Kendal Dodge, as she will share simple steps for getting more time back in your day through organization. Registration for the event is preferred, but not required.
Latin American Folklore & Dance program
Come honor Hispanic Heritage Month this upcoming Sunday, Sept. 18 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons. The library invites the community to an entertaining and educational program presented by Tex-Latins Inc. It will feature folklore from Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Colombia and Venezuela, and a dance from each country will be performed. The event is free and open to the public.
36th annual GrapeFest
This weekend from Sept. 15 through Sept. 18, locals can head on over to the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau to celebrate the 36th annual GrapeFest. This Texas wine event offers a wide range of activities such as live entertainment, family-friendly fun and a variety of wine tasting experiences. A full calendar of events for the weekend at GrapeFest can be found online at www.grapevinetexasusa.com/grapefest.
Weekly car show livens up Main Street Grapevine
Every Friday night, Gateway Classic Cars of Dallas hosts individuals with cool, classic and fun cars to liven up Main Street Grapevine. The event is at Blagg Tire and Service and is free to anyone who wants to participate. If you have not already been, the event is this Friday, Sept. 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Big Texas Rally for Recovery
Come celebrate the 13th Anniversary of the Big Texas Rally for Recovery in Coppell. This Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., DFW will host advocates, peers, friends and families across the metroplex. This event is free and open to the public. It will have live music, prizes, food trucks and much more.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
