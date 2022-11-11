COPPELL – Despite watching his team lose three of their last four games to conclude the regular season, McKinney head football coach Marcus Shavers wasn’t concerned.
Take a moment to consider the opponents that the Lions faced. McKinney lost to Allen, Denton Guyer and Prosper – all teams that made the playoffs and had a combined 26-5 record – and also cruised to a 42-10 rout of Prosper Rock Hill.
Having gone through the gauntlet that is District 5-6A benefited McKinney as they prepared for their first playoff game since 2019.
“We weren’t worried,” Shaver said. “We came here to play a football game.”
Senior Keldric Luster rushed for 98 yards and 12 carries and also passed for 91 yards with two touchdowns, junior Bryan Jackson rushed for 149 yards and two scores in McKinney’s 44-26 victory against Coppell in a Class 6A Division II bi-district playoff game at Buddy Echols Field on Friday.
It marked McKinney's first playoff win since 2019, having squeaked out a 13-10 victory against Naaman Forest. The Lions (7-4) advance to area and will play Dallas Jesuit (9-2) next week at a time and location to be determined.
McKinney did most of its damage in the first half, scoring on each of its first four possessions to build a 24-7 halftime lead.
It didn't take long for McKinney to set a physical tone.
Lions junior 250-pound tailback D’Kedrion Abrams bulldozed his way for a 5-yard touchdown run to cap off a 13-play, 75-yard drive for a 7-0 McKinney lead with 6:42 remaining in the first quarter.
McKinney's run game was on point all night. The Lions finished with 386 yards on 7.7 yards per carry.
“That’s what we wanted to do,” Shavers said. “We wanted to come out here and set a physical tone.”
Abrams was a two-way standout Friday. The McKinney junior running back/defensive lineman sacked Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw for a 2-yard loss on the Cowboys’ first time possessing the ball to force a punt.
McKinney’s defense was stout most of the night, especially in the first half. Coppell came into the game averaging 38 points per game. However, the Lions put on a clinic during the first two quarters of play, holding the Cowboys to 94 yards.
“We just didn’t play well or execute well,” said Antonio Wiley, Coppell head coach. “We went backwards on that first drive and didn’t capitalize.”
Perhaps the biggest difference in the game was Luster’s ability to scramble away from pressure and keep plays alive for the Lions.
Luster, who was playing in his first playoff game for McKinney after recording 52 touchdowns last season for Frisco Liberty, scooted away from multiple Coppell defenders on the next Lions drive for a 52-yard touchdown run and a 14-0 Lions lead.
Coppell made things interesting.
Just over two minutes into the second quarter, Fishpaw led Coppell’s on its only scoring drive of the first half. With the Cowboys facing third and goal at the Lion 7, Fishpaw somehow managed to elude a pair of oncoming McKinney defenders then threw to junior Baron Tipton for a 7-yard touchdown pass.
All of a sudden, McKinney’s lead was reduced to 14-7.
However, there was no slowing down Luster on this night. The McKinney quarterback showed off his athleticism on the Lions’ next drive. He took the hand-off and ran to his right, and as he neared the goal line, and hurdled over a Coppell defender and into the end zone for a 7-yard run for a 21-7 Lions lead.
“That was honestly the first time that I had seen him jump over someone like that,” Shavers said. “It was impressive, but I’m not surprised given how well he comes to work every day.”
Luster’s scrambling ability helped McKinney to nearly get out of third-and-30 on its next drive. He scrambled for 25 yards, leading to a Luke Watkins 39-yard field goal. Watkins’ bumped the Lion advantage to 24-7 with 44 seconds remaining in the first half.
For as much as the game got out of hand for Coppell, Fishpaw kept firing away. He threw for 278 yards on 21-of-34 passing with four touchdowns. Senior Zack Darkoch had six receptions for 89 yards and a score. Tipton caught two touchdowns.
Despite the loss, Wiley’s first season at Coppell was a huge success. Coppell finished 9-2 and made the playoffs.
“It’s just a building block,” he said. “We’re not going to be satisfied until we’re holding that trophy in December.”
