As the weather gets chillier and the holiday season approaches, Coppell and the surrounding communities have plenty of events catered to the season. Take a look at five things to do in Coppell and the surrounding areas this week.
Spamilton: An American Parody
The Coppell Arts Center presents “Spamilton: An American Parody” on Friday, Nov 4 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. The play was created by Gerard Alessandrini and is performed by a cast of seven who portray a parody of Broadway’s hit musical. The play is about a fictitious story of a famous writer and director who is trying to save Broadway from its mediocrity. Tickets for the show are available at www.coppellartscenter.org.
Sunset Socials
This week’s sunset social in Coppell is date night in the park. Coppell residents are encouraged to bring their other half out to Andrew Brown Park East at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 for dinner from a local food truck and to enjoy a showing of “Casablanca.” The event is designed to keep adults in mind, so be sure to make plans in advance.
Indie Author Fair
Stop by the Indie Author Fair on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons to meet local authors. This event brings independent authors and their potential readers together in the library and helps local authors develop their writing skills in a supportive community. Visit with local authors at their tables to learn more about their work and the writing process. Authors will have their books available for purchase.
Fall music series
During this week’s Fall Music Series at Grapevine Main, guests can enjoy food from six chef-inspired global kitchens, specialty crafted cocktails, and performances by some of the best local artists in DFW. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 and is located on the Plaza directly outside of Harvest Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
Christmas open house
From Friday, Nov 4 through Sunday, Nov. 6, the community is invited to visit Reilly-Chance Home Décor & Gifts for its Christmas open house. The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 5, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. The store will have gifts, decor, and more to encourage the community to get their home ready for the holidays. Entrance is free and open to the public.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
