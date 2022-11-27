This week’s top five things in Coppell feature a theatre production, holiday festivities and more. Take a look at some of this week’s events scheduled for the week of Nov. 27.
Paper quilling
On Monday, Nov. 28 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Cozby Library staff is hosting a paper quilling program. Paper quilling is the art of curling and gluing colorful strips of paper into shapes that form a larger picture. This technique can be used to create cards and other keepsakes for special occasions. All supplies will be provided for attendees and the program is open to adults 18 and up. Registration is required and can be done on the Cozby Library and Community Common’s website.
‘A Little House Christmas'
Theatre Coppell presents: “A Little House Christmas” at the Coppell Arts Center starting Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 18 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. The Mr. Cooper Group Lobby Gallery opens one hour prior to the performance starting and the Wheelice Wilson, Jr. Theatre doors open at 30 minutes prior to the performance starting. Tickets are available at www.coppellartscenter.com.
Vintage Christmas
Take a stroll down memory lane, shop local, and spread holiday cheer at Vintage Christmas in Old Town Coppell. Stop by participating businesses to enjoy the classic sights, sounds, and smells of the season, from hot cocoa and candy canes to crafts, pop up shops, and more. The event is on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and for more information, visit www.coppelltx.gov/holidays.com.
HarpEssence Holiday Concert
On Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. in the Main Hall at the Coppell Arts Center, there will be a HarpEssence Holiday Concert sponsored by the Cozby Library. Residents are encouraged to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and enjoy the musical stylings of HarEssence’s four concert grand harps at the Coppell Arts Center. Tickets are not required and the concert is free.
Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting
Join the city of Coppell for its annual kick-off to the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. The lighted parade features beautifully decorated floats built by local groups and businesses, all with twinkling holiday lights. Watch for the top three “Best Decorated” floats and pick your favorites as the floats go by. The parade will travel north on Samuel Blvd. to Parkway Blvd., then west to Andrew Brown Park East. After the parade, the annual holiday tree lighting will occur at Andrew Brown Park East where the fun will continue with the lighting of a 65 foot tree. There will be a variety of festive holiday activities including holiday crafts, face painting, holiday entertainment, a showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” holiday treats, food trucks, ornament decorating, and more.
