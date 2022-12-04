The holiday season is in full swing with an array of live performance opportunities, a craft fair, and more in Coppell this week. Take a look at the top five things to do in Coppell for the week of Dec. 4.
Holidays at Heritage Park
On Dec. Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m., visitors can experience old traditions and create new ones while learning about the families that lived in the Kirkland House, Wilson House, and Ihnfeldt House. Attendees will have the opportunity to view decorations, vintage toys, listen to holiday songs, sip hot cider, and more. More information about Heritage Park and the historical society is online at www.coppellhistoricalsociety.org and on Instagram @coppellhistoricalsociety.
Game Night
Enjoy a fun evening of games with family and friends at Cozby Library and Community Commons from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. There will be many classic and contemporary board games and a few giant games as well. The event is suitable for all ages and everyone is welcome.
Holiday Craft Fair
Crafters from the senior center will have a variety of items available for purchase, such as jewelry, knitted and crocheted items, tote bags, greeting cards, and ornaments during their holiday craft fair at the Cozby Library and Community Commons on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. Cash is strongly encouraged as some vendors do not accept credit cards.
Tidings and Tinsel
The Coppell Community Chorale presents “Tidings and Tinsel” at the Coppell Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. in the Main Hall. Coppell residents are encouraged to come out and celebrate the holidays and sing along with the Coppell Community Chorale featuring the Coppell Children’s Chorus. Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased at www.coppellartscenter.com.
A Cartoon Christmas
The Coppell Community Orchestra presents “A Cartoon Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Coppell Arts Center in the Main Hall. This fun-filled afternoon with the Coppell Community Orchestra will celebrate the winter season and timeless holiday cartoon favorites. Tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for children and students. Tickets can be purchased at www.coppellartscenter.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.