It’s holiday season in Coppell and the community has plenty of activities to participate in to keep you in the holiday spirit. Take a look at the top five things to do in Coppell for the week of Dec. 11.
Crochet with the library
On Monday, Dec. 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Cozby Library and Community Commons, crocheters or knitters of any skill level will have the opportunity to get together and socialize. Anyone interested is welcome to bring their work and hang out, or get some tips from others if you are struggling with a particular skill. This is not a formal teaching experience and participants are encouraged to bring their own supplies, but some will be available to share.
Holiday Family Fun Night
The Cozby Library and Community Commons is hosting a Holiday Family Fun Night where staff will read the classic “The Polar Express” and enjoy cookies, hot cocoa and crafts. Festive pajamas are encouraged and the event is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13. The program is designed for families with young children, but all ages are welcome.
A Merry Cirque
From Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, the Coppell Arts Center presents A Merry Cirque by the Lone Star Circus. Audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy thrilling daredevils, electrifying jugglers, mesmerizing acrobats and more. This holiday show is created for the entire family to enjoy. The Mr. Cooper Group Lobby Gallery opens one hour prior to the performance and the Main Hall doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance starting. Specific dates and times for the show and ticket prices can be found at www.coppellartscenter.org.
A Little House Christmas
It’s the final weekend for “A Little House Christmas” presented by Theatre Coppell at the Coppell Arts Center. The show is based on the Little House books by Laura Ingalls Wilder and celebrates Christmas Day. Dates for the show are Dec. 16 at 8 p.m., Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets for the performance can be purchased at www.coppellartscenter.org.
Holiday Scavenger Hunt
Back by popular demand, the city of Coppell is hosting its annual Holiday Scavenger Hunt, which runs until Jan. 6, 2023. To participate in the event, solve the city’s clues, find each of the five holiday ambassadors hidden around town, pose for a photo with them and then upload to social media with the #coppellholidays. Once participants snap a photo at each of the five locations, they can stop by the Town Center to claim their prize, while supplies last.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
