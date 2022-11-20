There are a variety of activities to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week with festivals, learning opportunities and more scheduled. Take a look at the top five things for activities in the Coppell Gazette for the week of Nov. 20.
The Great Migration Challenge
On Monday, Nov. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m, join the Biodiversity Education Center located at 367 Freeport Pkwy for an interactive game to explore the hazards and helpers that migratory animals encounter on their long-distance journeys. This program is free of charge and registration is not required. All ages are welcome.
Mindfulness practice
The Cozby Library and Community Commons is hosting guest instructor Sheela Singla for a guided mindfulness meditation practice at the library on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. Singla is currently training with the UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center to become a certified mindfulness teacher. She will provide a brief introduction for new attendees and will cover different topics of interest at each monthly session. Registration is not required and the program is for adults age 18 or older.
Book club
From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 at the Cozby Library and Community Commons, there will be a “no pressure book club” where the community can come reading whatever they want. Attendees can share a recent read, an old favorite or anything in between. The goal of the book club is for people to leave with at least one suggestion of what to read next. The program is for adults aged 18 and up.
34th Annual Carol of Lights
Historic Downtown Grapevine will be illuminated for its annual Carol of Lights and street lighting event to kick off the Christmas Capital of Texas. This year, on Monday, Nov. 21, the city is encouraging visitors to explore up and down Historic Main Street to enjoy live performances and family-friendly activities, such as photos with live reindeer, holiday bounce houses, seasonal crafts, and tasty food vendors, starting at 4 p.m. At 6:30 pm Mayor Tate will flip the switch during the tree lighting ceremony at Peace Plaza, illuminating the over 40-foot tall, live Christmas tree. Celebrate the Christmas spirit by ending the night with a spectacle of lights and a breathtaking firework show at city hall, with two separate times to choose from at 7:30 or 8:30 p.m.
Ice skating
For the first time ever, Grapevine is pleased to announce that the city will unveil an all-new attraction for the 2022 holiday season — a 4,500-square-foot outdoor ice-skating rink on Historic Main Street. Visitors will enjoy the Texas-sized ice rink that will be located on Peace Plaza in front of Grapevine Main Station, home to Harvest Hall. The towering live Christmas tree will remain in its location on the plaza, as well as the larger-than-life ornaments visitors have come to know and love each season, such as the giant reindeer, Victorian coaches and more.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
