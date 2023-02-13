Justin Runyon is the owner of Runyon Coffee Roasting Company, where he roasts between 75 to 100 pounds of coffee every week to sell to the Coppell community during the Coppell Farmers Market on Saturdays. Besides coffee, Runyon enjoys learning about anything and everything including philosophy, self-improvement, photography, technology, and entrepreneurship.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I've lived in Coppell for the past four years after buying a house with my wife, Karoline, in 2018. After spending most of my life in Louisiana, I came to Dallas in 2011 for an internship with Fleishman-Hillard, a global public relations company. After being hired full-time there I worked in advertising and marketing for 10 years representing various brands such as Chevrolet, Dewar's Scotch Whisky, TOSTITOS and Chili's. My claim to fame is that I helped unban Pam Beesly of NBC's "The Office" from Chili's in 2017.
Tell me a little bit about Runyon Coffee Roasting Company?
Right now we're a small coffee roastery operating on a custom-built roaster (that I built myself) that produces some of the best coffee in DFW. Typically we roast between 75-100 pounds of coffee a week of all roast levels and origins. My favorite is a Nicaraguan bean I source directly from the farm, Agua Fresca, which is owned by a friend of a friend from New Orleans. I specifically drive down to New Orleans to buy this bean directly from the port — that's how special (and delicious) it is!
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
I truly love selling coffee at the Coppell Farmers Market on Saturdays, so that's easily one of my favorite places to spend time. So other than the Farmers Market, I love working out at The CORE, walking or running in Andy Brown Park and eating at J. Macklin's with my wife.
What is your favorite part about being able to serve the local community?
I love getting to meet so many interesting and passionate people that live and work in and around Coppell. When we were looking to buy our house in 2018, Coppell completely impressed us because of the people who live here. So just getting the opportunity to bring additional joy through coffee to some of the most joyful people in North Texas is one of my favorite things. Coppell is also a city that's diverse, well-run and caring: it's everything you could want in a place to live.
What inspired you to start the business?
I started Runyon Coffee after one of my best friends from Shreveport started roasting his own coffee and sending it to me. The difference in quality between locally-roasted coffee and most store-bought brands is huge, so I knew I wanted to bring that same fresh, quality-focused roasting to Coppell. We have a few good coffee shops in Coppell but not a true Coppell-based roastery, so that's my goal: to put Coppell on the map for great coffee.
What are some goals you have for the future of the business?
We're hoping to buy a larger roaster, move into a larger space and open a coffee truck so that we can serve our coffee onsite at both the Coppell Farmers Market and other events. We're also looking to sell coffee directly to local businesses to share with their employees, so we'd love to work to get Runyon Coffee in as many local businesses as possible.
How has the Coppell community helped Runyon Coffee Roasting Company succeed?
I'm just incredibly thankful that the community of Coppell gave me a chance. I'm not able to give out samples onsite due to Texas regulations, but the community around the Coppell Farmers Market were willing to buy a product they couldn't even taste-test and were delighted by the results. Now we have many customers who get their coffee automatically delivered each month by ordering at runyoncoffee.com, all because of the good spirit of the Coppell community.
What are you passionate about?
Outside of coffee (surprise!) I love learning about anything and everything. My favorite thing is to drink coffee in the mornings and study new things, watch interesting documentaries or read eye-opening books. I'm also really passionate about philosophy, self-improvement, photography, technology and entrepreneurship. Not necessarily always in that order!
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
You can do anything you put your mind to, but sometimes coffee helps.
