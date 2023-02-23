Church volunteers and community members help assemble a house for a single mother and her two children in the Valley Ranch Baptist Church parking lot. The home will be disassembled and moved to the Rio Grande Valley.
Courtesy of Rosie Quill
Valley Ranch Baptist Church (VRBC) in Coppell has embarked on a unique mission to help a family in need in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. The church has partnered with Buckner International to construct a home for a single mother and her two children.
The project, called "Building for the Better," involved more than 200 volunteers from the VRBC congregation who worked together to build the house from scratch in the church's parking lot. Once the construction of the house is complete, it will be disassembled and shipped to the Rio Grande Valley, where it will be completed on-site by a team of more than 30 volunteers.
“VRBC has been serving in the Rio Grande Valley for almost 15 years,” said Arthur Mendes, Adult Pastor for VRBC and project coordinator. “We have helped build houses there for families in need in partnership with Buckner International. Buckner relies on churches to come to the Valley every year to build these houses; we were one of the churches committed to annual trips to work on them.”
When the pandemic hit, church groups were unable to travel for quite some time and a church in Lufkin came up with the idea of building a house in their parking lot and then transporting it to the Valley to be finished there, Mendes said.
“It works like a puzzle with many Lego pieces that we put together at the church and then send it to the Valley where it will become a home to a family,” he said. “When we heard about it last year, we thought it would be a great way to step up our support for this ministry. It’s also another way to have more people involved in the project — more than just the group of 15-30 people who travel to the Valley to work on the house, among other projects.”
Buckner International, a faith-based nonprofit ministry, has established a program at the Family Hope Center in Peñitas, Texas, called “Family Coaching.” The program aims to provide support and guidance to families in need, empowering them to reach their fullest potential and reduce the likelihood of abuse and neglect.
Under the Family Coaching program, families meet with a Buckner social worker who performs a comprehensive evaluation of their situation, strengths, and needs. The evaluation covers living conditions, family income, education, job skills, and more. The social worker and the family then work together to develop a customized plan for transformation, which can include several short-term and long-term goals.
The purpose of the program is to help families overcome challenges and achieve their goals. The Family Coaching program is designed to address the root causes of family struggles and build upon the strengths of each family.
“After completion of the program and meeting some minimum requirements, participants are eligible to submit a home build application,” Mendes said. “That’s how we connected to this family of a single mom with two children, and it’s been a blessing to our entire church family. This mother has put in the work and proven her commitment to create a better life for her children, and it is an honor to join her in her efforts.”
Chris Cato, director of missions for Buckner International, expressed his excitement about the collaboration between VRBC and Buckner International in a press release.
“Expanding our remote home build program allows churches like Valley Ranch to frame a home in their parking lot in North Texas and ship it down to our team in the Rio Grande Valley for reassembly,” Cato said in the press release. “This allows additional members of a congregation who do not have the ability to travel to still experience the joy of service to others. It also greatly increases the number of homes we can build each year.”
The VRBC congregation completed their part of the project ahead of schedule, and the house was dedicated on Sunday, Feb. 19 with a celebration with the church's congregation. The church hopes that this initiative will inspire other organizations and individuals to step up and help those in need in their communities.
“We’re continually looking for ways to serve our community and beyond,” Mendes said. “Now that we’ve experienced the joy of building a house here at VRBC, we are definitely dreaming and praying for more projects like this one.”
To learn more about VRBC, or if you are interested in getting involved, visit the church’s events page at vrbc.net/events or vrbc.net/serve to find ways to impact others.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
