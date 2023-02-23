Valley Ranch Baptist Church (VRBC) in Coppell has embarked on a unique mission to help a family in need in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. The church has partnered with Buckner International to construct a home for a single mother and her two children.

The project, called "Building for the Better," involved more than 200 volunteers from the VRBC congregation who worked together to build the house from scratch in the church's parking lot. Once the construction of the house is complete, it will be disassembled and shipped to the Rio Grande Valley, where it will be completed on-site by a team of more than 30 volunteers.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

