On April 22, to celebrate Financial Literacy Month, the Saksham team held a 5k, which had 170 supporters in Dallas and 100+ globally via a virtual run. The event raised $4,250, which will support underserved and underrepresented youth globally.
The Saksham team, including CEO and Founder Akshat Athale, COO Zachary Sanders, Senior Director Yashic Nabar, Director Rujuta Padalikar, Director Will Stevens, and Director Jackson Chen.
Courtesy of Akshat Athale
Recognizing the need to provide financial literacy skills to underserved youth communities in the Dallas metroplex, Coppell High School junior Akshat Athale founded Saksham, a non-profit organization that aims to bridge the gap between the privileged and underprivileged.
"My motivation for starting the nonprofit was seeing people all around me face financial struggles of every level due to the pandemic back in 2020,” he said. “Many people lost their jobs and those without proper financial literacy often didn’t have backups to fall back on. I knew I needed to try and help but I didn’t know how."
Through his participation in DECA, a business and marketing student organization, Athale discovered the world of personal finance and the impact financial literacy can have on individuals and their communities. He brought together a team of like-minded students who shared his passion for empowering young people with financial knowledge and skills.
Saksham offers free financial literacy workshops, fundraising events, and awareness campaigns through social media and other online channels. Their workshops cover topics such as budgeting, bank accounts, investment accounts, credit and debit cards, retirement accounts, credit scores, filing tax returns, and other essential skills for improving financial knowledge.
One of Saksham's recent events was the Saksham 5K charity run held on April 22 to celebrate Financial Literacy Month. The event had over 170 supporters in Dallas and 100-plus globally via a virtual run, raising $4,250 with the help of their sponsors and participants. The funds will be used to support underserved and underrepresented youth globally, including refugees from Afghanistan and neurodiverse communities.
Athale and his team have partnered with local school districts, remote villages in India, and other nonprofits that serve different target groups like youth and adults with autism, refugee families, and those facing economic disadvantages through Dallas ISD. Recently, they partnered with BAM (Blacks at Microsoft) Dallas and presented at the local Dallas Microsoft office BMSD (Black Minority Student Day), where they discussed financial literacy with over 160 high school students from Dallas ISD, Desoto ISD, Oak Cliff ISD, and Richardson ISD.
“Personal financial literacy is essential because it enables individuals to manage their money effectively, make informed financial decisions, and achieve financial stability,” he said. “It involves understanding basic financial concepts, such as budgeting, saving, investing, and debt management, which can help individuals plan for the future and achieve their financial goals.”
Looking to the future, Saksham plans to expand outside of the DFW area and host a virtual summer program that will help kids in every corner of America with understanding their financial needs and becoming successful, finance-managing young adults. Their ultimate goal is to become an organization that will be looked at as a non-profit that has helped over thousands of people in making their lives better, Athale said.
“My favorite part of being able to help the local community and partner with organizations like nonPareil, Refugee Services of Texas, Microsoft and DallasISD would be meeting new people and seeing the impact my team and I have made first hand,” he said. “We are able to truly see how we positively impact the lives of hundreds of people who we may never meet again. But we know that even if it was for a short while they have left a lasting impact on us and we have left an impact on them.”
