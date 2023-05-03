Recognizing the need to provide financial literacy skills to underserved youth communities in the Dallas metroplex, Coppell High School junior Akshat Athale founded Saksham, a non-profit organization that aims to bridge the gap between the privileged and underprivileged.

"My motivation for starting the nonprofit was seeing people all around me face financial struggles of every level due to the pandemic back in 2020,” he said. “Many people lost their jobs and those without proper financial literacy often didn’t have backups to fall back on. I knew I needed to try and help but I didn’t know how."

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

