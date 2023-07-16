Learn about the history of Coppell, visit the arts center for live theater, or enjoy an educational activity at the library this week. Take a look at five things to do in Coppell during the week of July 16.
The Inside Scoop: Beth Marie’s Ice Cream
Ken Willis, co-owner of Beth Marie's Old Fashioned Ice Cream in Carrollton and Denton, will explore the fascinating world of the beloved frozen dessert, and the challenges and rewards of the business. Willis will be at the Cozby Library and Community Commons on Saturday, July 22 at 2 p.m. Find more information about Beth Marie’s at https://www.bethmaries.com/. For adults 18 and up. No registration required. For more information, please stop by the information desk, call 972-304-3658, or email cozbyprograms@coppelltx.gov.
July Paint & Sip: Coastal Lighthouse
On July 19 at 6 p.m. at the Coppell Arts Center Reception Hall, enjoy a night out with friends and create memories and masterpieces. The painting class is two hours and tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at www.coppellartscenter.org.
Kirkland House Tours
Built in 1904, the family home of John M. and Edna Jeanette Kirkland and their children, Hubert, Lois, Sallie, Jewel (Jack), Stringfellow, Louise, Carroll, and one who died in infancy, is open for tours. It was moved from its original location 474 feet due west and restored in 2011 by The Jean and Price Daniel Foundation, the Coppell Historical Society, and the City of Coppell. Tours at the Kirkland House are offered this week Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Theatre Coppell presents ‘Young Frankenstein’
Theatre Coppell will present the musical stage adaptation of Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” at the Coppell Arts Center this weekend. Showings are on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, July 23 at 2:30 p.m. This show is rated PG-13 due to adult content. It is not recommended for children. Tickets can be purchased at www.coppellartscenter.org.
Wild by Nature
Drop in to the Biodiversity Education Center each week from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to explore interactive learning stations inside the Biodiversity Education Hall. Plan to arrive with enough time to complete activities before the program ends. No registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The theme changes weekly.
