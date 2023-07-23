5 Things_CO.jpg

Local theater, outdoor activities and more are planned this week in Coppell. Take a look at five things to do in the city during the week of July 23.

EcoExplorer

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments