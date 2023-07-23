Local theater, outdoor activities and more are planned this week in Coppell. Take a look at five things to do in the city during the week of July 23.
EcoExplorer
Drop by the Biodiversity Education Center during visiting hours every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to learn about the Biodiversity Education Center, Coppell Nature Park, and the seasonal programs offered. While you’re there, learn about the local environment through self-guided activities and interactive resources. Then, take what you learn out on the trails to become true EcoExplorers.
Wild by nature
Drop in to the Biodiversity Education Center each week on Wednesday’s between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to explore interactive learning stations inside the Biodiversity Education Hall. Plan to arrive with enough time to complete activities before the program ends. No registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The theme changes weekly.
FCNP guided hike
Join the Friends of Coppell Nature Park for a guided hike to discover the wonders of the local ecosystem on July 26 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Coppell Nature Park. Hikers are asked to wear protective clothing and bring a water bottle. Registration is required for each participant. Children must be supervised by an adult caregiver.
Kirkland House Tours
Built in 1904, the family home of John M. and Edna Jeanette Kirkland and their children, Hubert, Lois, Sallie, Jewel (Jack), Stringfellow, Louise, Carroll, and one who died in infancy, is open for tours. It was moved from its original location 474 feet due west and restored in 2011 by The Jean and Price Daniel Foundation, the Coppell Historical Society, and the City of Coppell. Tours at the Kirkland House are offered this week Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Theatre Coppell presents ‘Young Frankenstein’
Theatre Coppell will present the musical stage adaptation of Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” at the Coppell Arts Center this weekend. Showings are on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, July 30 at 2:30 p.m. This show is rated PG-13 due to adult content. It is not recommended for children. Tickets can be purchased at www.coppellartscenter.org.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
