Long-time Coppell resident Michael Walker will share memories of early visits to the historic Ihnfeldt House at the March 12 meeting of the Coppell Historical Society. The meeting, open to the public, will be held at the Ihnfeldt House in Heritage Park, 700 S. Coppell Road, in Old Town Coppell, at 1 p.m.

Formerly located on E. Sandy Lake Road, the 1930s home was donated by Rory and Sara Carrick to the Society. The Ihnfeldt family farmed, operated two gas pumps in front of the house, and used one room as a store. Erma Ihnfeldt made and sold sandwiches to WPA laborers who were working in Grapevine Springs Park in 1935.

Walker lived next door to the Ihnfeldts and recalls Erma Ihnfeldt always ending their visits by playing The Old Rugged Cross on her piano. She played the piano for the Methodist Church in Coppell.

The public is invited to visit inside buildings at Heritage Park- including Minyard Grocery and Kirkland and Ihnfeldt houses-- each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

