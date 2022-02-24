Long-time Coppell resident Michael Walker will share memories of early visits to the historic Ihnfeldt House at the March 12 meeting of the Coppell Historical Society. The meeting, open to the public, will be held at the Ihnfeldt House in Heritage Park, 700 S. Coppell Road, in Old Town Coppell, at 1 p.m.
Formerly located on E. Sandy Lake Road, the 1930s home was donated by Rory and Sara Carrick to the Society. The Ihnfeldt family farmed, operated two gas pumps in front of the house, and used one room as a store. Erma Ihnfeldt made and sold sandwiches to WPA laborers who were working in Grapevine Springs Park in 1935.
Walker lived next door to the Ihnfeldts and recalls Erma Ihnfeldt always ending their visits by playing The Old Rugged Cross on her piano. She played the piano for the Methodist Church in Coppell.
The public is invited to visit inside buildings at Heritage Park- including Minyard Grocery and Kirkland and Ihnfeldt houses-- each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.