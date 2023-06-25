Summer is upon us and Cypress Waters has a variety of activities to do all summer long. Whether it’s listening to live music or strolling around during the community market, there’s likely something for everyone.
Here’s some activities to keep in mind at Cypress Waters as we head into the summer months.
Community Market at The Sound
Shop for a variety of items such as clothing, candles, hand-crafted jewelry, spices, and more during the Community Market at The Sound. This event happens weekly on Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. and offers residents a change to mingle with friends and see what local businesses and artisans can provide.
After shopping, stay for the evening and enjoy weekly live musical performances put on at The Sound or stop by one of the many restaurants on site for a bite and drinks.
Lakeside Live
In the month of July, Cypress Waters has several musicians lined up to perform Lakeside Live Music at the Rogers-O'Brien Amphitheater. Here’s who is scheduled to play this July:
July 1: Aaron Burton
July 7: Justin Mason
July 8: Chaz Marie
July 14: Issac Hoskins
July 15: Kirk Holloway
July 21: Courtney Noir
July 22: Little Lies
July 28: Joseph Vaezie
July 29: Mick Tinsley
Every concert is from 8 to 10 p.m. Free parking is available with a parking garage located on Bleecker St., directly across from The Sound Amphitheater. Pack a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy performances on the lawn at the amphitheater.
The amphitheater is located at 3111 Olympus Boulevard Dallas, TX 75019.
Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration
Looking for a sensory sensitive way to celebrate the 4th of July? Cypress Waters has you covered with a free, family fun event on Monday, July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Sound.
This Independence Day celebration provides a fun and safe alternative to people and pets who deal with noise sensitivity. Traditional fireworks will be replaced with a colorful, patriotic laser light show at dark to celebrate the nation’s independence.
Also on site includes, DFW Disc Dog demos, face painting, a balloon artist, arts and crafts, live music with 1999 The Legacy of Prince, and more.
While this isn’t a comprehensive list of things to do in Cypress Waters for the summer, it’s a great start for those interested in getting involved in the area. Those interested in learning more are encouraged to visit www.cypresswaters.com or visit the Cypress Waters Facebook page to stay updated on activities.
Get the Coppell Gazette in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.