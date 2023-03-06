Coppell Profile 35.jpeg
Courtesy of Talesha and Robert Thomas

Talesha and Robert Thomas are the owners of Mae Nicole Dressings, where they create, make, produce, and sell their own salad dressings and sauces to the local community. They have a booth set up at the Coppell Farmers Market and hope to one day be able to have their own manufacturing and distribution company and create their own cookbook line.

Tell me a little bit about yourselves.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments