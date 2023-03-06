Talesha and Robert Thomas are the owners of Mae Nicole Dressings, where they create, make, produce, and sell their own salad dressings and sauces to the local community. They have a booth set up at the Coppell Farmers Market and hope to one day be able to have their own manufacturing and distribution company and create their own cookbook line.
Tell me a little bit about yourselves.
We both have a love for food and creating products that enhance the flavor of food. I have been catering and creating food products for several years now. Besides creating food products, I’m also an accountant and Robert is a project estimator for construction projects.
Tell me a little bit about Mae Nicole Dressings.
We created our company in 2018. We create, make, produce and sell our own salad dressings and sauces. We also can provide catering services. We love to create good and wholesome products.
Why did you choose the name Mae Nicole Dressings?
Mae Nicole is my daughter’s middle name.
What is your favorite part about being able to serve the local community?
Providing products that are healthy and also taste great.
What inspired you to start the business
I wouldn’t say anything in particular inspired us. We had been discussing it for a while and then one day we said ok I think we can start and that is how it started. Once we received our LLC, it was our motivation to continue to build our brand and company.
What are some goals you have for the future of the business?
We would like to have our own manufacturing and distribution company and create a cookbook line.
How has the Coppell community helped Mae Nicole Dressings succeed?
We have received a lot of wonderful compliments about our products and we have repeat customers in Coppell.
What are you passionate about?
Creating food products and recipes that people can love and enjoy.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
