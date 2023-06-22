Anthony Black

Former Coppell standout Anthony Black was selected by the Orlando Magic with the sixth overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

When former Coppell standout Anthony Black was in the eighth grade, his younger brother, Beckham, said that many people were overlooking Anthony’s potential on the hardwood.

“Nobody said that he was going to be anything,” Beckham told ESPN’s Monica McNutt during Thursday's NBA Draft broadcast.

