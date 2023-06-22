When former Coppell standout Anthony Black was in the eighth grade, his younger brother, Beckham, said that many people were overlooking Anthony’s potential on the hardwood.
“Nobody said that he was going to be anything,” Beckham told ESPN’s Monica McNutt during Thursday's NBA Draft broadcast.
Moments after being selected by the Orlando Magic with the sixth overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Anthony, sitting on a couch with Beckham and their mother, Jennifer, told McNutt in a television interview that those naysayers motivate him to this very day.
“A lot,” Anthony said. "I use that as fuel. I play with passion and a chip on my shoulder.”
Black was one of two former players that competed in the Star Local Media coverage area to be drafted Thursday, along with former Lewisville standout Keyonte George, who was taken by the Utah Jazz with the 16th pick. George is the first Lewisville basketball player to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.
Adam Moussa, a 2020 Coppell graduate, talked of Black’s potential, saying after the 2019-20 season – one in which the Cowboys won their second of three consecutive district titles – that the program was in “very good hands” with Black, then a sophomore, along with current Stanford sophomore Ryan Agarwal.
A three-sport standout in high school, Black also played wide receiver for the Cowboys and competed in track and field. Black fielded a total of 16 Division I offers to play football, including Baylor, where his father, Terry, played basketball for the Bears and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2015.
Basketball, though, proved to be Black’s passion and he gave up football to focus his energy on hoops.
Black continued to prove his critics wrong in his junior season, averaging 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and two steals per game to capture District 6-6A MVP honors. He transferred to Duncanville for his senior season and was named a McDonald’s All-American after he averaged 13.5 points, four assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.
A five-star recruit in high school, Black averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals in his only season at Arkansas. Black was named to the SEC all-freshman team, led the SEC in minutes and was the only player to start every game for the Razorbacks.
Black’s play-making abilities and energy on defense helped to elevate him into a top-10 draft selection.
“I just like to have fun on defense, do stuff that wins games,” he said on Thursday's draft broadcast. “I like to compete on both ends and just give it all that I’ve got.”
Black is project to play alongside a young but deep Orlando backcourt with Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris and Michael Carter-Williams. The Magic went 34-48 last season and missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season, but improved their win total by 14, up from 22 from the previous season.
Black’s character will win over his teammates in Orlando, said his mother, Jennifer.
“They’re getting a great human, leader, phenomenal basketball player, a winner, someone who is going to make everyone around him better,” she told McNutt. “He’s going to make the culture of the team great. He’s the full package.”
