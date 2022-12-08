The Make A Child Smile holiday program has been in existence for more than 20 years with the City of Coppell, and this year the community was able to serve 83 families with a total of 240 children.

The Make A Child Smile program works in partnership with Coppell ISD to promote and encourage families within Coppell schools and the community to participate. The program helps bring in gifts to deserving children within Coppell ISD.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

