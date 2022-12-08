The Make A Child Smile holiday program has been in existence for more than 20 years with the City of Coppell, and this year the community was able to serve 83 families with a total of 240 children.
The Make A Child Smile program works in partnership with Coppell ISD to promote and encourage families within Coppell schools and the community to participate. The program helps bring in gifts to deserving children within Coppell ISD.
“My favorite part about the program is witnessing the community rally together for the greater good of the families and children in need,” said Mike Hampton, the Administrative Services Coordinator for the City of Coppell. “I often refer to it as the ‘Make Everyone Smile’ holiday program. By that I mean, the gracious givers within the community are just as happy as each child that is on the receiving end of the community's generosity. You have to see it to believe it and since this is an annual program you can have an opportunity to experience it personally.”
This year, gifts will be delivered to children on Dec. 14 at 4:30 p.m., just in time for the holidays.
“This is such an awesome community driven event,” Hampton said. “I would encourage all citizens and businesses within Coppell to get involved to make a difference in a child’s life in your community. I promise you will feel an abundance of happiness that will overwhelm your heart from all the joy this program brings.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
