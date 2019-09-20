McLaren Automotive is moving its North America headquarters from New York City to Coppell. The British supercar manufacturer announced its move earlier this month citing a need for more space to accommodate its growing business.
Tony Joseph, McLaren North America president, said he set up the operation in New York to help the company gain recognition, but the need for more space became evident.
“Very quickly I learned it (New York City) wasn’t the most practical place to set up a car company for many reasons,” Joseph said. “We were on the 24th floor in New York, and as time went on, we quickly outgrew our space.”
Joseph said that after conducting a study on the best locations, he visited the recommended areas, including Coppell. After scouting out the area, he said, the decision to move to the Dallas area was a no-brainer.
One deciding factor was the fact the facility would be close to the D/FW International Airport, allowing customers and dealers easy access to the company. The amenities the area has to offer are a bonus, too.
“The development here is just incredible,” Joseph said. “For our younger employees, if I were their age, this is exactly the place I’d live with the apartments, the bars, restaurants and everything being walking distance.”
McLaren will move into a 30,000-square-foot facility enabling the company to conduct on-site training and run programs such as its Special Operations, in which customers come to the facility to customize their vehicles.
The relocation will allow for about 10 to 12 new jobs, which Joseph said are expected to be filled over the next six months.
Joseph said working with the city has been seamless. Coppell officials said they are ready to welcome the business to town.
“We’re excited for this relocation,” said Mindi Hurley, Coppell community development director. “It’s the type of brand and type of jobs that we're excited to have in the city.”
