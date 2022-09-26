Amanda Vanhoozier has lived in Coppell for over 30 years, aiming to help others see how amazing nature can be through her gardening and her business, Bishop Hill Farm Flowers.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was raised east of Yellowstone Park and spent many summers in the mountains. I think that is why I am drawn to nature and caring for the environment. Living in Coppell for over 30 years and raising my children here, I think we have walked down every creek in Coppell while the city built up around us. Being an educator, I love to share this passion with others through creating ways to bring more eyes to see how amazing nature can be.
Tell me a little bit about the history of Bishop Hill Farm Flowers.
My Bishop grandparents’ century old farm in Ohio was Bishop Hill. My dream in the 1970s was to live in the farmhouse and grow cut flowers to sell to restaurants. And real life got in the way, but growing gardens continued through creating school and community gardens and helping farmers with markets. Until I retired in 2017 with a great foundation of growing and a network of farmers to become an entrepreneur and realize my dream to grow cut flowers.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about the transforming effect nature and gardening has on people of all ages. I have seen this over and over throughout the years and I want to continue to offer others the opportunity.
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by the dedication of volunteers in Coppell. We are fortunate to have this level of involvement in our community.
What's your favorite part about what you do?
Seeing the happiness that the locally grown flowers bring to others.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Coppell?
I love the Coppell Farmers Market every Saturday morning. It is such a lively atmosphere with conversations and healthy food. Old and new friends are always stopping by my flower booth there.
What are your hobbies?
Besides gardening? Cooking and even better with friends around the table.
What is your favorite memory from working in Coppell?
Many favorites come to mind and the memories seem to have a theme of gathering around food, be it with City of Coppell co-workers at a fish fry, or a community garden potluck, or the Coppell Farmers Market Farm to Table Dinner.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to be a florist?
Since I am a flower farmer, my advice for florists is to find your locally-grown flower sources. Wonderful relationships can be forged with those that grow cut flowers.
How did you know this was something you wanted to pursue?
I was probably over 90% of the way there when I retired and glad I waited because all of my career prepared me for this business.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
