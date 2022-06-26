Melissa Arnold has worked in Coppell ISD for almost the entirety of her educational career, which she began as an English teacher at Coppell High School in 2005. She taught English for eight years, which includes six years at CHS and two years in Florida, prior to becoming an assistant principal at CHS in 2013. Arnold was promoted to the position of Associate Principal for Learning and Teaching in 2017 and has served in that leadership role for five years. She received her Bachelor’s of Science in Secondary Education with an emphasis in Language Arts from New Mexico State University and her Master’s of Science in Educational Leadership from Western Governors University. She and her husband, Blake, have a daughter, Makayla, and live in Coppell.
How did you get in your line of work?
I have always been passionate about supporting others. Education is a place I felt would allow me to have the greatest impact. I received my undergraduate degree from New Mexico State University in Secondary Education with an emphasis in Language Arts and had the opportunity to become an English teacher at Coppell High School. During that time, I realized I could impact even more by getting into administration, as I would be able to support all students and all teachers at our school, so I earned my Master’s degree in Educational Leadership online through Western Governor’s University while working fulltime as a classroom educator. I was able to join the administrative team of Coppell High School and have been blessed to be selected as the Principal of Coppell Middle School East.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Graduation night is always my greatest moment. To see kids who have experienced all kinds of circumstances reach the final moment of their high school career always brings tears to my eyes and feels me with great pride. We have an amazing support system in CISD from PreK-12, and this one moment showcases how when we work together, we can accomplish some pretty amazing things.
Are you a native Texan?
I am not a native Texan. I was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico and moved to Texas after I graduated college.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
I grew up on a farm, so some of my most fondest memories included running the irrigation ditches with my sister during the summer and making biscuits with my grandmother.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I am a big fan of the fajitas and the queso from Anamia's Tex Mex.
What's your favorite movie?
My favorite movie is "Sweet Home Alabama."
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband Blake and I have been married for 17 years. Blake is a business teacher and girls’ golf coach at Arlington High School. We have a 13-year-old daughter, Makayla, who attended Cottonwood Creek Elementary, CMS East, and who will be a 9th grader at CHS9 in the fall. She is involved in theater and would like to be part of the yearbook or KCBY when she gets to CHS.
What are your hobbies?
I love spending time with my family, reading and shopping on Amazon.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
My deserted island would have electricity and internet, so I would want to bring with me my Amazon Kindle.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I was once attacked by a swarm of bees while irrigating crops one summer for my dad. Multiple bee bites later and diving into a ditch of water to escape, I made it home. To this day if I see bees, I have to take a moment to freak out and run the other way before I get brave enough to try to conquer them.
